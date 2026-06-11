Commissioner Bisignano Brings Transformation Agenda to NOSSCR Spring National Conference in Baltimore

Social Security Commissioner delivers keynote and takes questions from claimants' bar leaders, reinforcing a strong and continuing partnership with the disability representative community

BALTIMORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR) hosted Commissioner of Social Security Frank Bisignano as the keynote speaker at its 2026 Spring National Conference in Baltimore, April 21–24. In an appearance that conference attendees called a continuation and strengthening of the longstanding relationship between SSA leadership and the disability bar, Commissioner Bisignano spoke candidly about the agency's modernization, took questions from NOSSCR leaders, and reinforced a shared mission with the advocates who serve disabled Americans.

SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano speaks at NOSSCR's 2026 Spring National Conference

The Commissioner was joined by Jay Ortis, SSA's Chief of Disability Adjudication, for a wide-ranging discussion that covered operations, technology, customer service, and the agency's path forward. Following the keynote, Commissioner Bisignano answered questions in an open exchange led by NOSSCR Interim CEO Jennifer Cronenberg and NOSSCR Chief Policy Officer David Camp—an unscripted format rare for a sitting Commissioner and one that drew widespread praise from attendees. "Commissioner Bisignano's appearance reinforced a tone of partnership that our members value," said Rob Wendt, NOSSCR President. "He came prepared, he engaged directly, and he treated our members as partners in a shared mission. That kind of leadership matters to the millions of Americans whose lives depend on Social Security working well."

During his remarks, the Commissioner reported operational gains, including dramatic reductions in 800-number wait times, increases in online transactions, and progress on AI applications to accelerate disability casefile review. He emphasized that technology at SSA is a tool to empower employees and serve the public, not a replacement for either. He reiterated his goal of transforming SSA into a "premier service organization" capable of meeting the needs of all Americans.

"This was one of the most encouraging exchanges with a Commissioner that our members have experienced," said David Camp. "He was transparent about where the agency stands, candid about what still needs work, and clearly aware that the people in that room represent claimants every day. The shared mission was unmistakable." "Commissioner Bisignano answered hard questions, in front of an audience that knows this system inside and out," said Ted Norwood, NOSSCR's Vice President. "That takes confidence in your team and your direction. NOSSCR's members appreciated his willingness to explain not just his agenda, but to detail his management style focused on accountability."

The Commissioner's appearance fit squarely with the disciplined, results-oriented operating style that has defined his career—from steering Citigroup's response to 9/11, to helping guide JPMorgan Chase through the 2008 financial crisis, to leading the turnaround of First Data and Fiserv. At SSA, that same playbook is being applied to one of the most consequential modernization efforts in federal government, alongside his concurrent role as CEO of the Internal Revenue Service.

NOSSCR's Spring National Conference is the leading national gathering for attorneys and advocates who represent Social Security disability claimants. The 2026 conference drew packed rooms. It featured legal education programming on hearings practice, vocational evidence, AI in legal work, and the latest legislative developments, including the introduction of the RECON Act to reform the reconsideration process. "NOSSCR has been a constructive voice for the disability community for more than four decades," Wendt added. "When the Commissioner of Social Security comes to our conference, takes our questions, and engages on the substance, it reaffirms what this organization is and what it does. We are grateful to Commissioner Bisignano for honoring our members with his time and his candor, and we look forward to continuing the work together."

About NOSSCR The National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR) is the premier specialized bar association of attorneys and advocates representing Social Security and Supplemental Security Income disability claimants nationwide. Since 1979, NOSSCR has provided unmatched education, advocacy, and professional support to the representatives who help disabled Americans access the benefits they have earned.

SOURCE National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR)