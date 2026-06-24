Commodore Gets Transparent on Callback Flip Phone Pricing, Drops $100 Ahead of June 30 Pre-Orders

Tiered pricing brings base price on select models to $399, putting the smarter flip phone in more hands for less

DOVER, Del., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last week's reveal of the Commodore Callback 8020, the first flip phone to balance the modern needs of smartphone users with the anti-doomscrolling ethos of dumbphones, Commodore has announced that a tiered pricing plan will be in place that will reduce the starting price for four of Callback's five models down by $100. BASIC Beige, ProtoPET White, SX Silver, and the translucent blue Starlight Edition, will now have a launch price of $399. Due to the physical 24 karat gold applied to the device, and several other extras bundled with it, the collectible Founders Edition pricing will remain unchanged.

Commodore Callback 8020 in SX Silver

"Commodore's founder, Jack Tramiel, built our brand's legacy on a singular promise: technology for the masses, not the classes," said Peri Fractic, CEO and President, Commodore International. "The worldwide response to the Commodore Callback has been an incredible endorsement of our vision. Alongside that excitement, many of you told us you wanted a more accessible entry point. We listened. Over the past week, we've worked tirelessly with our partners to find ways to lower the price while staying true to the product we've set out to build. We believe in being transparent with our community, so we're sharing not only what's changing, but why."

The Commodore Callback 8020 is a premium, privacy-first, digital detox device built to block social media apps at the hardware level using patent pending technology, while still running 99% of essential Android apps, playing studio-quality Hi-Def music, and shooting with a premium Sony 48MP camera. To preserve all of this while reducing price, Commodore has completely re-engineered its component sourcing and packaging model.

The Behind-the-Scenes Realities

As part of Commodore's effort to lower the price while preserving the quality and features that define the Callback, they examined three of the largest cost drivers behind modern mobile devices like this:

Privacy by Design: Most modern smartphone giants artificially lower their hardware prices by tracking your habits, harvesting your personal information, and selling your user data to advertisers. (Commodore understands that the customer is not the product, and does not monetize your data. It doesn't even use tracking cookies on its website.)



Most modern smartphone giants artificially lower their hardware prices by tracking your habits, harvesting your personal information, and selling your user data to advertisers. (Commodore understands that the customer is not the product, and does not monetize your data. It doesn't even use tracking cookies on its website.) The RAM Crisis: Memory is one of the most expensive components inside any modern mobile device. The global tech industry is facing a massive silicon bottleneck. The explosion of new technologies has forced microchip factories to shift production to heavy enterprise hardware. As a result, pristine, factory-fresh mobile memory components have become incredibly expensive for consumer products. This factor was a significant contributor to the Commodore Callback's original $499 pre-order launch price point.



Memory is one of the most expensive components inside any modern mobile device. The global tech industry is facing a massive silicon bottleneck. The explosion of new technologies has forced microchip factories to shift production to heavy enterprise hardware. As a result, pristine, factory-fresh mobile memory components have become incredibly expensive for consumer products. This factor was a significant contributor to the Commodore Callback's original $499 pre-order launch price point. Accessory Bundling: Standard smartphone packaging often asks every buyer to pay for accessories, like earphones and chargers, that they may already own. Whilst on one hand appealing, it does add cost to the final box.

Introducing Tiered Callback Pricing

To address these challenges while reducing the launch price by $100, Commodore is introducing new options that give customers greater flexibility in how they configure their device at checkout.

Audiophile quality Hi-Def IEM earphones : Consumers can now choose whether to add Commodore's custom-designed Hi-Def IEM earphones during checkout, rather than needing to pay for them when they may already own a pair they love. This allows the customer to save money, and reduce e-waste.



: Consumers can now choose whether to add Commodore's custom-designed Hi-Def IEM earphones during checkout, rather than needing to pay for them when they may already own a pair they love. This allows the customer to save money, and reduce e-waste. Premium memory will be available as an option, with Callback defaulting to rigorously stress-tested "post consumer" high speed memory chips, backed by Commodore's identical, comprehensive 1-Year warranty.

"By being transparent about component costs, market realities, and our refusal to sell user data, we are hoping to empower consumers to make the choices that are right for them," added Fractic. "If you want a lower price that also reduces e-waste, you can do exactly that, and Commodore is absorbing some additional costs to help you get there. And if you want a private, distraction-free life without social media apps hijacking your attention, we've built the exact tool to do it. Consumers should have choice – whether that's choice in pricing, or choice in how they engage with technology. Commodore is staying true to its roots, by delivering both."

Commodore Callback 8020 pre-orders will begin on June 30. Buyers can save an additional $50 only on June 30 (effectively bringing the day one price on most models down to $349) by signing up to receive a launch day discount code at commodore.net/callback.

About Commodore International Corporation

Commodore International Corporation is the sole official steward of the original Commodore brand, carrying forward the legacy of the company founded in 1958. Originally established by Jack Tramiel and later known for pioneering the home computer revolution, the company entered a new chapter under refreshed leadership in 2025, maintaining continuous stewardship of the original brand and trademarks. The company's advisors include key veterans from the original Commodore team, such as Leonard Tramiel (son of Founder, Jack), and lead creators of iconic original systems such as the Commodore 128 and the bestselling desktop computer of all time, the Commodore 64. The company is focused on honoring Commodore's legacy while bringing its pioneering spirit forward through modern computing experiences.

SOURCE Commodore International Corporation