Commonwealth Care Alliance Announces Dr. Pablo Hernandez as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Massachusetts physician leader brings more than 20 years of experience caring for dual-eligible individuals across community health centers, academic medicine and managed care plans.

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers innovative health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs, is pleased to announce Pablo Hernandez, MD, MHCM, FAAFP, as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Hernandez will provide valuable clinical leadership as CCA deepens its integrated, personalized care model to coordinate services and address the social drivers of health for its members across Massachusetts.

Dr. Pablo Hernandez is CCA's new Chief Medical Officer.

With more than two decades of experience as a physician executive and board-certified Family Medicine physician within community health centers, academic medicine and Medicaid managed care throughout New England, Dr. Hernandez's career has been focused on caring for individuals who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.

Most recently, he was Chief Medical Officer for the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center, a multi-site federally qualified health center in Worcester, MA, where he was responsible for clinical operations, quality, population health, compliance and provider leadership. He also served as the Senior Medical Director at Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan (now WellSense Health Plan), where he oversaw the organization's Senior Care Options (SCO) product.

"Dr. Hernandez is a pivotal addition to CCA's leadership team as we expand our clinical partnerships and drive forward the high-quality, whole-person care our members rely on," said John Koehn, President of CCA. "He understands the unique medical, social and behavioral health supports that help our members live safely and independently in their communities. His experience engaging with providers, government stakeholders and advocacy partners to care for dually eligible populations will be instrumental as we continue to address unmet health and social needs in communities across Massachusetts."

Dr. Hernandez holds a Master of Science in Health Care Management from the Harvard School of Public Health and a Doctor of Medicine from the Universidad Central de Venezuela. He completed his Family Medicine residency at the University of Connecticut and is board-certified in Family Medicine. Dr. Hernandez has also held several academic appointments, including as Assistant Professor in Family Medicine & Community Health at the University of Massachusetts Medical School and Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine.

Outside of his academic and professional roles, Dr. Hernandez has served on the Board of Directors for the YMCA of Central Massachusetts, the Regional Environmental Council and the Community Care Cooperative, where he acts as Chair of the Quality Committee. He is also a member of the state's Delivery System Technical Advisory Committee and a member of the National Association of Community Health Centers' Clinical Committee.

"Throughout my career, I've been privileged to care for patients with the greatest medical and social needs," said Dr. Hernandez. "Joining CCA is a natural extension of that work and an opportunity to build on the organization's longstanding commitment to serving older adults and individuals with complex health needs. I look forward to working alongside our members, providers, community organizations and public partners to improve access, health outcomes and person-centered care across Massachusetts."

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers innovative health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs. Through our flagship Senior Care Options (SCO) and One Care plans in Massachusetts, CCA delivers comprehensive, integrated, and person-centered care by coordinating the services of local staff, provider partners, and community-based organizations to meet the unique needs of each individual we serve.

As part of the CareSource family of companies, CCA is strengthened by expanded resources and shared expertise that support its mission to deliver high-quality, person-centered care.

Adam Summers

Media Relations Specialist

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708.549.9572

SOURCE CareSource; Commonwealth Care Alliance