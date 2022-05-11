Communication Technology Services (CTS) Partners with MicroSeismic to Deploy a High-Performance Private LTE Wireless Network at a Florida Industrial Facility

CTS's CBRS private wireless network provides communications to MicroSeismic's sinkhole formation detection system Tweet this

MicroSeismic tried a variety of proprietary and public wireless networks before engaging the wireless experts at CTS. The amount of area requiring coverage is typically beyond the capabilities of Wi-Fi. Even if sufficient signal strength had been available in these remote locations, public cellular service from traditional cellular operators would have been cost prohibitive due to the amount of data transmitted.

Jerry (JD) Driskell, Operations Supervisor at MicroSeismic, explained, "Finding a wireless communication solution that provides high volume data collection in remote locations has been a real challenge for us. We turned to CTS to create a private wireless network that met our complex requirements. Following the success at the first site, we're already in the planning phase for our next CTS network."

Dean Fresonke, CTS Vice President, Channel Development, added, "MicroSeismic is the industry leader in high-resolution acoustic monitoring. Their technology can solve the mission-critical task of detecting sinkhole development in time to make an appropriate response. We value the opportunity to solve MicroSeismic's communications challenges."

About CTS

CTS (Communication Technology Services) provides custom, carrier-grade connectivity solutions for enterprises and mobile network operators, solving and managing the most complex networking challenges. Leveraging our advanced design and network operations centers, CTS provides our customers with industry-leading customer service. Our ability to design, build, run and support connectivity solutions that power our customers' mission-critical applications is unmatched.

For more information about CTS, visit www.cts1.com.

About MicroSeismic and KarstAlert

Founded in 2003, MicroSeismic, Inc. is the leading provider of passive seismic data acquisition and event description utilizing surface , near-surface , and downhole arrays. The company operates in 18 countries and holds over 35 patents.

For more information about MicroSeismic, please visit www.microseismic.com .

SOURCE Communication Technology Services (CTS)