Community and Supporters Set to Elevate Chinese American Museum with 2021 Virtual Gala Hosted by Joie Chen and Richard Lui

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese American Museum, the new museum about Chinese American history and culture, currently in development in Washington, DC, will hold a virtual gala event on Thursday, March 25th at 6pm-7:15pm EST (3pm-4:15pm PST) featuring veteran journalists Joie Chen and Richard Lui as co-hosts. The event is a critical fundraiser for the museum and its programs and offers a number of catered "experiences" for supporters to enjoy remotely.

The event features luminaries, visionaries, and performers in an all-star virtual program. Honorees include Ambassador Julia Chang Bloch, television journalist Connie Chung, astronaut Taylor Wang, advocate and CEO of TIME'S UP Now, Tina Tchen, the inventor of the N95 mask technology, Dr. Peter Tsai, screenwriter Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon), and Daphne Kwok, VP of Asian American and Pacific Islander Audience Strategy at AARP.

Entertainment will be provided by America's Got Talent winner, magician Shin Lim, a cappella group, Ethnobeat, contemporary and traditional artists, including a classical guzheng player, and opera singer Huanhuan Ma. The event also features a silent auction featuring items ranging from a Chinese ancestor portrait to tropical animal adventures.

With wide support from various communities, Congressional Patrons include U.S. Representatives Judy Chu (CA), Ted Lieu (CA), and Grace Meng (NY). Diplomatic Patrons are His Excellency Ashok Mirpuri Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore, His Excellency Koji Tomita Ambassador of Japan, and His Excellency Dato' Azmil bin Mohd Zabidi Ambassador of Malaysia.

The event's primary sponsors are Mei Xu, former CEO of Chesapeake Bay Candle and founder of Yes She May, and Koo and Patricia Yuen through The Yuen Foundation.

The 1882 Foundation, Chinese Culture and Community Service Center, B. Lin Catering, Valley Brook Tea, and Yao Family Wines are Event Partners.

David Uy, Executive Director of the museum said, "We look forward to the day that we can have events in person, but this year's virtual event promises to be an uplifting and meaningful time for our supporters. It's been a tough year behind us, but the lift we are getting from the community and our peers is heartwarming and makes moving forward with our mission possible."

Registrations will be accepted online right up until the event on March 25, 2021 at http://www.ChineseAmericanMuseum.org.

The Chinese American Museum Foundation is a non-profit, non-political, non-geopolitical 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC. Its mission is to advance the understanding, knowledge, and appreciation of the Chinese American experience, by highlighting the history, culture, spirit, and contributions of Chinese Americans to our nation and beyond. The Foundation, with the support of private and institutional funding, is developing the first museum dedicated to the Chinese American story in our nation's capital.

