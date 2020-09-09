Commvault Announces General Availability of New Cloud-Optimized Disaster Recovery Product and Updated Intelligent Data Management Portfolio

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced the availability of additions to its Intelligent Data Management portfolio. New Commvault Disaster Recovery, Commvault Backup & Recovery, and Commvault Complete Data Protection are now generally available to customers. This portfolio simplifies data management and is optimized for the cloud.

"Disaster recovery is a critical capability for businesses today, whether their data is on-premise, in the cloud or both," said Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Our recent research shows that disaster recovery SLAs are more stringent than ever against a backdrop of threats ranging from natural disasters to ransomware. In essence, organizations must make sure their data is recoverable reliably, quickly and with minimal or no loss. This is a problem that keeps IT customers up at night, and Commvault is addressing these challenges with its updated portfolio."

Ensure Business Continuity with Commvault Disaster Recovery

Commvault Disaster Recovery enables customers to ensure business continuity and verify recoverability across cloud and on-prem environments, delivering streamlined, automated disaster recovery orchestration, flexible replication, and verified recovery readiness. It includes support for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, VMware Cloud on AWS, Google Cloud VMware Engine, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, enabling replication between on-premises and cloud for all disaster recovery capabilities and operations.

"Business resiliency is predicated on combining continuous access to mission-critical cloud resources with the ability to minimize down time and better protect digital assets," said Kristen Edwards, Director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "By leveraging Commvault with VMware Cloud on AWS, customers can more effectively mitigate risk and better secure their organizations to help prevent major business disruptions."

Protect and Recover Data Across On-premises, Cloud, and Hybrid Environments

Commvault Complete Data Protection combines Commvault Backup & Recovery and Commvault Disaster Recovery into a single data protection solution to ensure availability and business continuity for all workloads.

"At Commvault, we're constantly innovating to make our customers' lives easier, protect their data and ensure we're offering intelligent data management products and services," said Ranga Rajagopalan, Vice President, Products at Commvault. "With what's available today, customers can start with data management service they need today and seamlessly extend into other capabilities as needed—and they can do it while optimizing costs for the cloud."

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

