Commvault Integrates Threat Scan with Google Threat Intelligence to Enable Fast, Clean Recoveries Following Cyberattacks

New threat-informed recovery capabilities help organizations identify clean recovery points quicker, reduce downtime after cyberattacks, and restore operations with confidence

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced a new integration with Google Threat Intelligence, Google's comprehensive threat intelligence platform, that incorporates Google Threat Intelligence data and scanning capabilities into Commvault Threat Scan workflows. Through this collaboration, Commvault can help customers transform global threat intelligence into actionable recovery insights, enabling organizations to identify clean recovery points faster and accelerate recovery following cyberattacks.

When cyberattacks occur, organizations often face a critical challenge: determining which recovery points are safe to restore. While security teams may quickly identify indicators of compromise (IOCs), recovery teams still need to validate backup data before recovery can begin, delaying recovery efforts when every minute of downtime matters.

Google Threat Intelligence combines Mandiant frontline intelligence, VirusTotal's crowdsourced intelligence, and Google threat insights gained from protecting billions of users. Integrating Commvault Threat Scan workstreams with Google Threat Intelligence helps customers analyze protected workloads for malware, while also helping organizations identify threats and pinpoint which recovery points are compromised. Commvault Threat Scan customers will also receive actionable threat context from Google Threat Intelligence for threats found in their environment to help with further research and remediation.

As part of this release, Commvault is also introducing new scanning capabilities that collect file hashes inline during backup operations. File hashes, like individual fingerprints, provide a fast and easy way to quickly check recovery points against threat intelligence indicators so teams can identify clean files to be used for recovery.

Commvault's inline inspection capability allows customers to start with rapid threat intelligence validation and selectively perform deeper malware, encryption, and forensic analysis when additional inspection is required. This layered approach helps organizations accelerate recovery decisions while maintaining confidence in the integrity of restored data.

These new threat insights and scanning capabilities strengthen Commvault's Synthetic Recovery capability, which uses an AI-enabled process to automatically detect threats and surgically remove them during recovery while keeping the "good" data intact. Customers can then make the most complete recovery possible.

"Businesses need confidence that the data they're restoring is clean," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. "By combining Threat Scan and inline scanning with Google Threat Intelligence, we're helping customers validate recovery points faster and accelerate clean recovery when it matters most."

"Organizations are looking for ways to strengthen cyber resilience while reducing complexity during incident response and recovery," said Miton Adhikari, Head of Google Security OEM Partnerships. "Through our collaboration with Commvault, customers will be able to apply Google Threat Intelligence within recovery workflows to make faster, more informed recovery decisions and reduce recovery uncertainty."

This announcement builds upon Commvault's ongoing collaboration with Google Cloud, including expanded cyber resilience capabilities for Google Cloud environments via Clumio, and support for Google Cloud workloads.

Availability

The Google Threat Intelligence integration, inline scanning capabilities, and associated Threat Scan enhancements are expected to be available in the coming months. To learn more and see a live demonstration of the integration, attend Google's Theater Session featuring Commvault at Black Hat on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:20pm PT, on the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Expo Floor. For more information about Commvault's partnership with Google, visit the partnership page.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT