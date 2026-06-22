Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Commvault Systems Inc. ("Commvault" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVLT).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR COMMVAULT INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE JULY 17, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that different types of sales would have on its ARR growth; (2) the variation in net ARR growth is strongly based on the type of sale Commvault is making, thus, the Company's projected net new ARR should not have been determined without properly factoring in sale type; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.

SOURCE Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP