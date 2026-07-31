Compass Datacenters and Meridian Community College Launch Mississippi's First Data Center Workforce Training Program

New MEI Data Center Pathway Program will prepare Mississippians for high-demand careers supporting a $10 billion digital infrastructure investment in Meridian

Compass Datacenters and Meridian Community College (MCC) launch Mississippi's first Mechanical, Electrical and Information Technology (MEI) Data Center Pathway Program.

Building on the momentum of the workforce development program Compass founded, the MEI Pathway program provides hands-on training for in-demand technical jobs supporting the digital infrastructure industry.

Through the 14-week program, Meridian residents with no degree or experience will gain direct access to training and jobs that build generational careers that are critical to America's digital economy.

Ten industry partners, including RK Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Vertiv, Allied Universal, Convergint, Rosendin, Rubicon, Salute and Shermco, are supporting the inaugural MEI Pathway program cohort at MCC – a strong show of industry support heading into launch.

A career fair will follow the launch on July 31 and August 1 at MCC's Riley Workforce Development Center.

MERIDIAN, Miss., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters and Meridian Community College (MCC) are launching the Mechanical, Electrical and Information Technology (MEI) Data Center Pathway Program, creating a data center talent pipeline for residents across Mississippi. The two organizations will mark the program's launch with a two-day event and career fair on July 31 and August 1 at MCC's Riley Workforce Development Center, ahead of the inaugural class beginning this fall.

The workforce development initiative is a signature Compass program that reflects the company's commitment to being a 100-year neighbor by investing in the communities it calls home. Designed for the digital industry as a whole, the program is open to any company that needs skilled technicians. Compass customers, suppliers, service providers and competitors alike are welcome to participate and to recruit graduates.

Meeting Growing Demand for Skilled Labor in Mississippi

The data center industry faces a shortfall of more than 500,000 skilled trade professionals every year – the people who keep the data centers mechanical, electrical and IT systems running. These shortages are especially tough in Mississippi, where competition from other large industrial projects makes local workforce development even more urgent.

The MEI Pathway program curriculum helps fill that gap by giving residents hands-on training for essential data center jobs. No degree or prior experience is required. Compass is funding full-tuition scholarships for the inaugural cohort, removing a key barrier for anyone ready to start a career in the field.

"We're building the future in Mississippi, and this program is tailor-made to ensure Meridian has the workforce to meet that future," said Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters. "When we build in a community, we commit to it for the long haul. We aren't just building data centers in Meridian. We're helping create a workforce that will support them for decades to come. The people who live here should have every opportunity to benefit from the growth happening in their backyard, and the MEI Data Center Pathway Program helps make that possible."

Training on the Same Equipment Used in Modern Data Centers

The 14-week program gives students hands-on experience working with the same equipment being used in data centers today. Graduates are well prepared to step into roles across electrical, mechanical and IT infrastructure operations.

"Meridian Community College opens doors to provide new opportunities to people from all walks of life," said Dr. Tom Huebner, President of Meridian Community College. "Partnering with Compass Datacenters lets us meet a national industry need with local talent that gives East Mississippians a direct path to career-building jobs. We're proud to be home to the first MEI Data Center Pathway Program cohort in Mississippi."

"The data center industry doesn't run on technology alone. It runs on people," said Sudhir Kalra, Fellow and Chief Advisor for Data Center Operations at Compass. "As digital infrastructure demand grows, so does the need for technicians who understand the systems behind it. Programs like the MEI Pathway program are how we make sure the next generation of technicians is ready. The partnership with MCC gives us the chance to train that workforce in a community that is invested in its own future."

Building on a Successful Workforce Development Model in Texas

The MEI Data Center Pathway Program was founded by Compass in Red Oak, Texas. Now in its second year, the waitlisted training program has already placed graduates with companies including CBRE, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Salute, with many stepping into roles paying 30-50% above local median salaries. The program has already expanded from Red Oak to Texas State Technical College's Waco and Abilene campuses. Based on that track record, Compass expects the same strong response from candidates and employers in Mississippi.

The MEI Pathway program will directly support the growing job market for skilled data center technicians in Mississippi, as employers actively recruit roles across the region to serve the growing data center industry.

"Mississippi is competing for and winning the jobs of the future, and workforce development is how we keep that momentum going," said Governor Tate Reeves. "I thank Compass for investing in our people and our communities, and I applaud Meridian for building excellent programming that helps Mississippi workers participate in the fast-growing digital economy."

"This program reaches much further than the city limits," said Josh Todd, President of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors. "Students from anywhere in Lauderdale County will be able to learn skills they can take anywhere in the world, while the tax revenue from the data center campus will have a transformational impact on our roads and bridges, public schools and government services. This is a pivotal moment for Lauderdale County."

"This is what transformational economic development looks like," said Mayor Percy Bland III. "Compass isn't just investing in infrastructure, they're investing in the people of Meridian. Through this partnership, we're creating new career opportunities that will strengthen our workforce and our community for generations. We're grateful to Compass Datacenters, Meridian Community College and all our partners."

Upon completion, Compass Datacenters' Meridian campus will represent an estimated $10 billion investment, including future tenant equipment. Built to last a century, the campus will support direct and indirect jobs throughout its lifecycle. As a Class A, Community-First developer, Compass is committed to ensuring the economic benefits created by data center development extend to the community for decades. For Meridian, it's a pathway for the community to share directly in the economic benefits a Compass campus brings through generational jobs, workforce training and the partnerships the program creates.

About Compass

Compass Datacenters does data centers differently. The company develops and operates sustainable Class A, Community-First campuses guided by a 100-year neighbor philosophy that invests in the workforce, infrastructure, and well-being of every community it calls home. Backed by the institutional strength of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Brookfield Infrastructure and KKR, Compass delivers high-quality facilities at speed for the cloud and hyperscale customers driving today's economy. By combining industrialized, prefabricated design with advanced hybrid cooling, responsible water and energy use, and zero-waste construction, Compass takes a more sustainable approach to digital infrastructure supporting the company's built-to-last vision. The result is move-in ready capacity that scales efficiently and responsibly. Data Centers Done Differently.

About Meridian Community College

Since its founding in 1937, Meridian Community College continues meeting the diverse educational, workforce, and cultural needs of the communities it serves. Serving more than 3,500 students annually, the College offers a comprehensive University Transfer program and more than 40 Career and Technical Education programs in business, health education, industrial technology, and other high-demand fields.

MCC also provides online and hybrid learning, dual education, adult education, workforce training and continuing education opportunities designed to help learners earn credentials, prepare for university transfer, build job-ready skills, and pursue lifelong learning. Students also benefit from academic advising, tutoring, support services, student activities, and arts and cultural enrichment opportunities that promote success inside and outside the classroom.

MCC's main campus is located at 910 Highway 19 North in Meridian, Mississippi. For more information, visit mericiancc.edu.

SOURCE Compass Datacenters