Compassion International ranks in top ten of "America's Favorite Charities" list

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Compassion International was honored as one of America's Favorite Charities by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. The Colorado Springs-based nonprofit organization is ranked number eight in the report's list of 100 top fundraising charities in the United States, up from number 11 in 2019.

According to the Chronicle, the goal of the report is to identify cause-driven charitable organizations that most successfully raise direct financial support from individuals, foundations, and corporations. The data excludes government grants and donated products.

Compassion raised a total of $992,898,748 in cash support (tax deductible-donations) or fundraising in 2020, an increase of nearly 5% from 2019, the last time the Chronicle conducted the report.

Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado, president and CEO of Compassion, reflects, "Despite the many challenges, disruptions, and uncertainty we all experienced in 2020, Compassion is grateful beyond words for the deep commitment our supporters demonstrated to the vulnerable children and families we serve together. This ongoing generosity is a beautiful blessing that has allowed us to provide consistent care at a time when the needs of the poor are only growing."

With the COVID-19 global health crisis reversing decades of progress in curbing global poverty, Compassion was able to use funds from charitable giving to meet pressing needs and provide relief services.

Hunger was one need. Many caregivers lost their income due to pandemic closures and lockdowns and couldn't afford to feed their families. Compassion's 8,000+ church partners and delivered food packs (with weeks full of essentials such as rice, beans, flour, and oil) to hungry families in their communities. In the first year of the pandemic alone, more than 10.6 million food packs were distributed.

In addition to food, hygiene was essential. Compassion's church partners put together hygiene kits, including items such as soap, hand sanitizer, shampoo, and washcloths. More than 7.1 million hygiene kits protected families from COVID-19 and preventable disease.

And in places where food pack and health kit distributions weren't possible, Compassion's church partners facilitated more than 330,000 cash transfers, empowering families to purchase their own supplies and cover basic expenses. They also offered medical support for more than 970,000 children and adults, providing access to health screenings and paying healthcare providers for diagnosis and treatment.

Mellado concludes, "Throughout this very difficult season, I've been amazed by God's strong hand of provision, the faithful giving of Compassion's supporters, and the deep dedication and advocacy of our staff and frontline heroes all across the global ministry."

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,000 local churches in 25 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 8 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2020, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

