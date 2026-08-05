Compleat® Debuts First-Ever Song Celebrating Tube-Fed Children, Featuring Sesame Street's Elmo

Despite hundreds of thousands of people in the United States being tube fed, tube feeding still remains widely misunderstood, leaving the "tubie" community feeling isolated and unseen. Through the campaign, featuring Elmo and his signature warmth and curiosity, the song encourages all of us, the village that surrounds caregivers and their children, to recognize tube feeding as one of the many ways people receive nourishment.

"As a leader in tube feeding nutrition, Compleat believes every child deserves to be seen for who they are, not defined by how they eat," said Priyanka Malhotra, Director of Marketing for Compleat at Nestlé Health Science. "By bringing this experience to life with Elmo, one of the world's most beloved and iconic characters, Compleat hopes to foster greater awareness and representation thereby shifting the conversation around tube feeding to a shared cultural understanding rooted in connection and belonging."

In the song and video developed by Accompany Creative, Elmo visits families during mealtime and discovers the many ways children eat, from imaginative games and playful moments to different physical ways of receiving nourishment. The real families featured in the campaign live with the realities of tube feeding every day, and Compleat is proud to share their personal stories to help bring authentic representation to this community. The song celebrates that some people eat with a fork, some use a spoon, and some use a tube. This reinforces a simple message: it doesn't matter how you eat, what matters is that you are nourished, loved and accepted.

"For more than 55 years, Sesame Workshop has helped children see themselves and others reflected in the stories we tell," said Jennifer Ahearn, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships, Sesame Workshop. "We're proud to be part of Compleat's campaign featuring Elmo, which shines a light on the tube-feeding community through a joyful and authentic story. Friends like Elmo have a unique ability to spark understanding, build empathy, and help children and families feel seen, included, and celebrated."

Beginning August 5, the song will be available at Compleat.com/WhatIsBetterThanHow, as well as on Spotify, YouTube and Compleat's Instagram, TikTok and Facebook pages. Families can also personalize the experience with customizable verses that reflect their own feeding journey.

This campaign reflects Compleat's belief that real impact happens when a brand becomes an ally through listening deeply, acting boldly and remaining by people's side through every step of their journey.

Additionally, the Nestlé Health Science Foundation has created a $50,000 grant via their employee engagement program to support Sesame Workshop. Compleat also advances its commitment to the tube-feeding community through partnerships with organizations including the Oley Foundation and the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

To hear the song, create a personalized version and learn more about the campaign, visit Compleat.com/WhatIsBetterThanHow.

About Compleat®

For more than 50 years, Compleat has provided nutritionally complete tube feeding formulas made with real and recognizable food ingredients for children and adults. With a portfolio of real food, plant-based and organic options, Compleat is committed to supporting the diverse nutritional needs of people who rely on tube feeding while helping patients, families and caregivers feel informed, supported and confident throughout their journey. Use Compleat® formulas under medical supervision. Learn more at www.Compleat.com.

Visit www.Compleat.com/policies for Compleat's non-GMO and vegan policies.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 190 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and X.

CONTACT:

Shannon Frieser

[email protected]

SOURCE Nestlé Compleat