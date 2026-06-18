Completion of Secondary Placing of Ordinary Shares in NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

RA'ANANA, Israel, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN) ("Nextvision" or the "Company"), a growth technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets stabilized day-and-night imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, offering one of the world's best weight/size-to-performance ratios, today announced that a group of current shareholders of NextVision, including founders and members of the management team – namely Chen Golan, Michael Grosman, Boris Kipnis, and Nachman Benchaya (the "Selling Shareholders") – have sold 2,113,416 ordinary shares at a price of NIS 272.00 to Global and Israeli institutional investors through a bookbuilding process, raising NIS 575 million (approximately $197 million) in gross proceeds (the "Placing"). The shares are expected to settle on June 19 2026 subject to customary closing conditions.

Commented Chen Golan, Founder and Chairman of NextVision, "Over the past 17 years, the founding shareholders of NextVision, who continue to lead the business, have been instrumental in building NextVision into a high-quality market leader, and we remain fully committed to the Company's long-term success and its evolution into a global leader in the drone market. This transaction represents a partial and coordinated monetisation of a portion of the founders' holdings in NextVision, while all preserving a very meaningful ownership position and strong alignment with shareholders. At the same time, we have seen strong interest from international investors in our shares and wanted to use this opportunity to broaden the Company's investor base with additional long-term shareholders. Through this process, we aim to improve trading liquidity, and support the Company's continued growth, while maintaining significant exposure to and confidence in NextVision's long-term prospects."

The Company itself will not receive any proceeds from the Placing.

Jefferies is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner in the Placing. UBS and Needham are acting as Joint Bookrunners and Leader Capital Markets is acting as Sole Local Manager.

In connection with the Placing, the Selling Shareholders have agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 90 calendar days, subject to certain customary exceptions and exemptions.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's investment decision with respect to the Placing. Recipients of this announcement should conduct their own investigation, evaluation and analysis of the business, data and other information described in this announcement. This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in NextVision's securities. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon the disposal of the shares. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The contents of this announcement are not to be construed as legal, business, financial or tax advice. Each investor or prospective investor should consult with his or her or its own legal adviser, business adviser, financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, business, financial or tax advice.

Any indication in this announcement of the price at which NextVision's shares have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate for any period and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for NextVision for the current or future financial periods would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for NextVision.

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

SOURCE NextVision