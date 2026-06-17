Compliancy Group Acquires Healthicity, Creating the Definitive Platform for Healthcare Compliance and Auditing

Acquisition unites two of the most trusted names in healthcare compliance and auditing, giving customers a single platform ecosystem for every element of a complete compliance program

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group, the #1 Platform for Healthcare Compliance Programs, today announced it has acquired Healthicity, a leading provider of healthcare compliance and healthcare auditing software. Customers now have one organization they can rely on for provider, coding, and documentation auditing capabilities alongside workforce compliance, risk assessment, third-party risk, and incident management. The combined organization will serve more than 3,000 healthcare organizations across the U.S. and select global markets.

Compliancy Group acquires Healthicity, uniting two trusted names into one platform for compliance and auditing. Post this Compliancy Group acquires Healthicity

The acquisition marks a seminal moment for the healthcare compliance industry: for more than two decades, Compliancy Group and Healthicity have independently built reputations as two of the most trusted, reputable players in their respective categories. Compliancy Group is the recognized leader in healthcare compliance programs and Healthicity is a category-defining provider of healthcare auditing and compliance software. With the addition of Healthicity's software and advisory services, Compliancy Group will immediately accelerate its ability to deliver best-in-class compliance and auditing services to a market that has long needed a unified, defensible, and modern approach.

Healthcare compliance has never carried higher stakes. 95% of HIPAA fines cite missing risk assessment documentation, healthcare data breaches now cost an average of $7.42 million, and in 2025, business associates were identified as the primary point of failure in 70% of healthcare data breaches. Organizations are no longer being asked simply to run a compliance program; they are being asked to prove it is working. Today's acquisition is a direct response to that need, bringing every element of a complete compliance program, including provider, coding, and documentation auditing, into one platform ecosystem.

Crispin Vary, Chief Executive Officer of Compliancy Group, believes the acquisition represents a fundamental shift in what is possible for healthcare compliance programs.

"For the first time, a healthcare organization can run its entire compliance program, from workforce training and risk assessment to vendor oversight, incident management, and now provider, coding, and documentation auditing, from a single trusted partner with one conformance score. That is a fundamental shift in what is possible for our customers. Compliancy Group and Healthicity have each spent more than 20 years earning the trust of healthcare organizations, and bringing those teams, that expertise, and that customer base together extends our position as the #1 platform for healthcare compliance programs. We are honored to welcome Healthicity's customers to Compliancy Group and excited to deliver more value, faster, than either company could on its own."

– Crispin Vary, Chief Executive Officer, Compliancy Group

For Healthicity, the acquisition marks the culmination of a deliberate search for the right strategic partner to carry the company's customers and software forward:

"When we set out to find the right home for Healthicity's software and our customers, Compliancy Group stood apart. What drew us was not only their reputation for top-tier service, deep regulatory expertise, and a track record of product innovation that few in this space can match, but how closely their values mirror our own. We share the same conviction that great companies are built by putting customers first, driving positive change, and by holding themselves to a higher standard than the market expects. That shared philosophy is why I have full confidence our clients will not simply be well served, they will be delighted. Together we are positioned to deliver greater value than either of us could alone, to consistently exceed what our customers expect, and to carry this market to a level it has not yet seen. That is exactly the outcome our team, our customers, and our industry deserve."

– Darin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Healthicity

Transaction Details and What's Next

The acquisition reflects Compliancy Group's strategy, in partnership with growth equity sponsor Aldrich Capital Partners, of building the definitive platform for healthcare compliance programs:

"Healthcare compliance is mission-critical, increasingly complex, and largely underserved by modern software. Compliancy Group has built a category-leading business with exceptional customer loyalty, durable economics, and a clear strategic vision. The acquisition of Healthicity is a logical and powerful next step in that strategy, broadening the platform, deepening the value delivered to customers, and consolidating two of the most respected brands in the category. We are proud to partner with Crispin and the Compliancy Group team as they build the definitive platform for healthcare compliance programs."

– Raz Zia, Co-Founder and Partner, Aldrich Capital Partners

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Compliancy Group will work closely with Healthicity customers to ensure a seamless transition, with continuity of service, dedicated points of contact, and a clear path to expanded capabilities on the Compliancy Group platform. There will be no disruption to existing Healthicity products, services, or customer relationships during the integration period.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group is the #1 Platform for Healthcare Compliance Programs. With more than 20 years of healthcare compliance expertise, Compliancy Group helps healthcare organizations build, manage, and maintain complete compliance programs in one connected system, spanning workforce compliance, risk assessments, third-party risk, and incident management. Built around the seven elements defined by the OIG as the foundation of an effective compliance program, the platform combines proprietary conformance scoring, audit-ready documentation, healthcare-focused training, and trusted advisory support to turn compliance from a fragmented burden into a structured, defensible program. Endorsed by leading healthcare associations, Compliancy Group sets the standard for modern healthcare compliance and serves thousands of healthcare organizations and vendors worldwide. Learn more at www.compliancy-group.com.

About Healthicity

Healthicity simplifies healthcare compliance and medical auditing through software and expert guidance. Its solutions, including Compliance Manager, Audit Manager+, and Compliance Advisory Services, help healthcare organizations streamline compliance program management, strengthen auditing oversight, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently. Healthicity serves health systems, hospitals, physician groups, and other healthcare organizations throughout the United States.

About Aldrich Capital Partners

Aldrich Capital Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in high-performing, founder-led software and technology-enabled services companies. The firm provides capital and hands-on support to help companies scale operations and deliver on their growth potential. Learn more at www.aldrichcap.com.

Media Contacts

Compliancy Group

Joey Goldberg, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

856-278-3665

Aldrich Capital Partners

Mateen Syed, SVP Operations

[email protected]

(703) 349-6774

SOURCE Compliancy Group