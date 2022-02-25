Compound Chocolate Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 2.05 Billion | By Product (milk compound chocolate, dark compound chocolate, and white compound chocolate) and Geography | Market Size, Share, & Forecasts- 2022-2026

Download FREE Sample Report to get analysis on optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios

Compound Chocolate Market in Europe: Regional Analysis & Forecast

31% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in France, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe.

The consumption of health and wellness products in the country has also undergone a hike. Hence, consumers in the country are expected to consume compound chocolates more often due to the health benefits that it offers, like their antidepressant properties. This will facilitate the compound chocolate market growth in Germany over the forecast period.

Compound Chocolate Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis & Forecast

The compound chocolate market share growth in Europe by the milk compound chocolate segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing health consciousness of people and raising awareness toward health problems caused by ailments such as obesity and heart diseases have witnessed a slow demand for milk chocolates in recent years. With the ongoing popularity of dark and white compound chocolates, milk compound chocolates are growing at a slow rate. Thus, chocolate players are experimenting and are coming up with new flavors of milk chocolates.

Increasing Market Indulgence to Drive the Market Growth

Consumption of chocolates is associated with emotional aspects like pleasure and indulgence. With growing knowledge and interest in unique and premium products, the demand and popularity of the segment are increasing at a fast pace. Furthermore, the demand for better-quality and premium chocolates is increasing at a faster rate than other varieties of chocolates. France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Germany are some of the countries that show the highest demand for compound chocolates. Consumers in these nations are willing to pay more for premium and luxury products. Most consumers purchase premium compound chocolates as gifts. However, the purchase rate of compound chocolates for personal consumption is also increasing. The demand for compound chocolates is further fueled by the growing demand and popularity of dark compound chocolates.

Compound Chocolate Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist compound chocolate market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the compound chocolate market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compound chocolate market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compound chocolate market vendors in Europe

Compound Chocolate Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.99 Regional analysis Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAK AB, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Fuji Oil Europe, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Puratos Group NV, Sephra Europe Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

