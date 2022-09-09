Compound Feed Market 2026, Increasing Meat Production and Consumption to Boost Growth - Technavio

Application

Compound Feed Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our compound feed market report covers the following areas:

Compound Feed Market size

Compound Feed Market trends

Compound Feed Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the compound feed market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Compound Feed Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Compound Feed Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Compound Feed Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

De Heus Voeders BV

Evonik Industries AG

Feed One Co. Ltd.

George Weston Foods Ltd.

Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc

Kent Corp.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Compound Feed Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist compound feed market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the compound feed market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compound feed market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compound feed market vendors

Compound Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Evonik Industries AG, Feed One Co. Ltd., George Weston Foods Ltd., Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kent Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, Sojitz Corp., and United Animal Health Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Poultry feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Poultry feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Poultry feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Poultry feed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Poultry feed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cattles and buffaloes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cattles and buffaloes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cattles and buffaloes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cattles and buffaloes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cattles and buffaloes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 96: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 100: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Exhibit 104: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Overview



Exhibit 105: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key news



Exhibit 107: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Segment focus

10.7 De Heus Voeders BV

Exhibit 109: De Heus Voeders BV - Overview



Exhibit 110: De Heus Voeders BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: De Heus Voeders BV - Key offerings

10.8 Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc

Exhibit 116: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Overview



Exhibit 117: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Key news



Exhibit 119: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Segment focus

10.10 Land O Lakes Inc.

Exhibit 121: Land O Lakes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Land O Lakes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Land O Lakes Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Sojitz Corp.

Exhibit 128: Sojitz Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sojitz Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Sojitz Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Sojitz Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sojitz Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

