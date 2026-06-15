Computomic Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Washington Harbour Partners

Partnership Will Accelerate and Support Rapid Expansion of AI Adoption and Data Modernization Capabilities Across Regulated Industries and Public Sector

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Computomic, the leading global Databricks delivery partner, today announced a strategic growth investment from Washington Harbour Partners LP, a mission-first defense tech accelerator and force multiplier for U.S. and allied defense companies, during the Databricks Data + AI Summit. Computomic has established itself as a trusted partner for enterprise data modernization, large-scale legacy migrations, and AI transformation initiatives across some of the world's most complex and highly regulated industries.

Computomic is one of Databricks' fastest growing and most experienced delivery partners and has delivered 250+ Databricks projects across Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Public Sector and Manufacturing. During its longstanding partnership with Databricks, Computomic has built a reputation for on time, on budget, no drama delivery and a consistent track record of completing some of Databricks most complex and strategic Enterprise engagements.

This partnership will help Computomic scale its Databricks practice, expand capacity for customers, and pursue larger, more strategic engagements while preserving the leadership, culture, delivery model, and Databricks-first focus that have defined the company's success.

Organizations across every sector are racing to deploy AI, but many remain constrained by legacy architectures that were never designed to support modern analytics, machine learning, or agentic systems. Establishing AI-ready data platforms has become one of the most urgent priorities facing enterprise leaders today. Computomic addresses this challenge through deep expertise in legacy-to-Databricks modernization, helping organizations transform mission-critical data environments and create the foundation required for enterprise-scale AI adoption. Computomic's experience spans large-scale modernization programs involving thousands of legacy objects, hundreds of ETL workflows, and highly complex enterprise data environments where governance, security, and reliability are critical.

"Enterprises in the world's most demanding, regulated industries and the public sector are rebuilding around modern data and agentic AI, and Computomic has emerged as the indispensable partner guiding that transformation on Databricks," said Mina Faltas, Founder and CEO at Washington Harbour Partners. "We are proud to partner with Computomic, the top-ranked Databricks delivery partner globally and a trusted name across financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries. The team has built something exceptional, and we look forward to accelerating its next phase of growth."

Through the partnership with Washington Harbour Partners, Computomic will deepen its presence within the rapidly growing Databricks ecosystem while supporting continued investment in talent, innovation, and industry-leading solutions built on the Databricks Data Intelligence platform. It will also enable the company to expand its capabilities in enterprise modernizations, AI adoption, and next-generation data architecture transformation.

"This partnership allows us to accelerate everything we're already doing well without fundamentally changing who we are or how we serve our customers," said Sanjeev Agarwalla, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Computomic. "With Washington Harbour Partners behind us, we can scale our Databricks practice more quickly across regulated industries, invest in industry-leading solutions built on the Databricks platform, and help our customers modernize their data foundation to unlock AI at scale. The opportunity in front of us is enormous, and we're excited to build on our momentum while remaining focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers."

Today's announcement marks an important milestone in Computomic's growth and strengthens its ability to meet increasing demand for specialized Databricks expertise. Together, Computomic and Washington Harbour Partners will expand access to new markets, broaden the company's customer solution portfolio, and help more organizations realize greater value from their data and AI investments.

About Computomic

Computomic, based in Princeton, New Jersey, is a Databricks Gold Partner with operations in the US, EMEA, and India. At its core, Computomic is built on technical superiority, deep Databricks expertise, and a relentless focus on outcomes. We bring together exceptional engineers, architects, and problem solvers who thrive on tackling complex challenges, pushing boundaries, and delivering meaningful transformation for clients in regulated industries.

Computomic fosters a culture where talented people come to do the best work of their careers. Through innovation, collaboration, continuous learning, and high standards of execution, we empower our teams to move with agility, challenge conventions, and create measurable impact. With partnership, integrity, and technical excellence at the center, Computomic helps customers accelerate their Databricks Data and AI modernization journeys with confidence.

About Washington Harbour Partners

Washington Harbour Partners, based in Washington DC, is a private investment firm that brings a fresh approach to investors and founders, providing flexibility and deep operational expertise at all stages of the investment cycle – from growth equity to control buyouts to public markets. The firm has deep domain expertise in the areas of national security, defense technologies, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and technology-enabled services. In 2026, Washington Harbour Partners ranked sixth among all defense technology investors, and the highest ranked non-government affiliated firm to also fund private equity investments, in the Silicon Valley Defense Group's NatSec100 report, investing in 16 of the companies named to the list.

For more information, please visit https://washingtonharbour.com/

Clearsight Advisors, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Computomic. Terms were not disclosed.

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SOURCE Computomic