CON EDISON ENERGIZES LARGEST ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUS FLEET IN NYS FOR STUDENT TRANSPORT COMPANY GVC

Project Reduces Pollution, Advances Health for Vulnerable Children; Future Grid Upgrades To Benefit South Bronx Community Where Childhood Asthma Rates Are Twice U.S. Average

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Con Edison is energizing the largest fleet of electric school buses in New York State, reducing emissions and improving air quality in the South Bronx, where childhood asthma rates are more than twice the national average.

Con Edison customer, GVC, a family-owned school bus company serving children with special needs in the Bronx for more than 30 years, has installed 23 dual–port chargers to power 45 new electric school buses to replace fossil fuel-powered buses. It is the largest fleet of electric school buses in the state.

"The children we transport are especially vulnerable to air and noise pollution," said Michael Townsend, Compliance Officer, GVC. "Transitioning our fleet to electric is making a difference in people's lives. The children we transport, and all those who live and work in the area, are enjoying cleaner air and quieter streets. I look forward to seeing more fleets along Zerega Avenue electrify as Con Edison's grid upgrades progress."

"Con Edison is proud to invest in energy solutions that anticipate customers' needs, reduce emissions, protect public health, and support New York's clean energy transition," said Vicki Kuo, Senior Vice President, Customer Energy Solutions, Con Edison. "By engaging with GVC from the earliest stages of the electrification journey, upgrading the grid and offering incentives, we're supporting a cleaner, healthier future for the Bronx and beyond."

GVC's depot is located along a two-mile corridor where 20 percent of the city's school buses (roughly 2,000) and 3,000 medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MHD) are dispatched.

Con Edison, with approval from the New York State Public Service Commission, is prioritizing critical electrification upgrades to Zerega Avenue and Hunts Point to reduce the tailpipe pollution. The upgrades will enable faster and more widespread electrification of school buses and other medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

"The Bronx is the borough that keeps New York moving and today, we can proudly say that the Bronx is also helping define how New York moves into the future," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "GVC has spent decades serving Bronx families and communities and Con Edison has been a critical partner in helping New York build the infrastructure needed to power the future. Together, they have demonstrated that ambitious goals become reality when expertise, commitment, and partnership align."

Electric buses don't have tailpipes. That means no trail of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, or fine particulate matter, which is specks of soot that lodge in the lung. The first beneficiaries of GVC's new buses are the students.

Upgrading to electric buses will prevent the emission of 1 million pounds of carbon each school year. That's the equivalent of the greenhouse gas emissions produced by burning 3,800 barrels of oil.

"By investing in vehicle electrification in the Bronx, we're taking a stand for our families' health and our community's future," said State Senator Nathalia Fernandez. "Every child deserves to breathe clean air, free of the pollution that has plagued our neighborhoods. These investments don't just protect our lungs; they open doors to good-paying jobs in the clean energy sector, creating opportunities right here at home. Together, we're creating healthier streets, stronger economies, and a more resilient Bronx for generations to come."

"This project will benefit communities that have historically borne a disproportionate burden of transportation pollution," said Alexis Hidalgo, Policy Advisor, Mayor's Office of Climate and Environmental Justice. "By advancing New York State's largest school bus electrification project in the South Bronx, we are reducing emissions, improving air quality, and creating quieter, healthier streets. This investment advances the City's climate goals while delivering tangible environmental justice benefits for New Yorkers."

"Transitioning to electric vehicles is one of the most effective steps we can take to improve air quality and invest in public health," said Dr. Michelle Glick, NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln Asthma Champion & Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Cornell. "The Bronx has the highest rate of children with asthma and asthma ER visits in NYC, in part due to the air pollution from highways, waste transfer sites, and industrial facilities.

"By replacing gas or diesel vehicles with clean, electric alternatives, we can significantly reduce harmful pollutants, create healthier neighborhoods, and give children a better chance to breathe easier every day," added Glick.

Con Edison's $450,000 incentive from its MHD Make-Ready Pilot program helped offset GVC's costs for the installation of equipment to support 23 dual-port chargers at GVC's lot off Zerega Avenue. To support the new charging infrastructure, Con Edison also upgraded the site's electric service and provided a transformer.

The project also received support through the New York School Bus Incentive Program (NYSBIP), administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and funded by the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act. NYSBIP helped fund 20 of GVC's electric buses and the 23 dual-port chargers.

"NYSERDA's support of new electric school buses and chargers in the South Bronx is an investment that lowers New York City school's upfront fleet transition costs," said NYSERDA Director of Clean Transportation Adam Ruder. "These zero-emission buses, operated by GVC, will help reduce air pollution and improve the health of New Yorkers in the community, especially students who will benefit from a safe, comfortable ride to school."

"Our children are at their best in the classroom, at play and in social settings when they are healthy, joyful and loved," said Dr. Meisha Porter, Visiting Fellow at the Center for Educational Innovation and former Chancellor of NYC Schools. "GVC's vision has resulted in emissions-free, safe, pleasant transportation to school for these students, lifting our optimism that they will achieve at a high level to the benefit of all of us."

"Too many children are forced to breathe dirty diesel exhaust on their rides to and from school, which can trigger respiratory illnesses and have lifelong impacts on learning outcomes," said Julie Tighe, President, New York League of Conservation Voters. "These 45 new electric school buses will help improve air quality for Bronx families, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide students with a cleaner, quieter ride so they arrive at school healthy and ready to learn."

GVC's electric buses will carry about 800 children to their classes, averaging 18 Early Intervention to Pre-Kindergarten students per ride. Over the course of a school week, the fleet serves an estimated 4,100 student trips, reflecting the organization's continued investment in sustainable transportation infrastructure and support for local families and school communities.

"Driving an electric school bus has completely changed the experience for both drivers and students," said Christian Martinez, electric school bus driver, GVC. "The buses are quieter, cleaner, and much more comfortable, which makes a real difference for the children we transport, especially students with autism who can be sensitive to noise and fumes. Since switching to an electric bus, I've seen kids happier, calmer, and more excited to ride to school. As both a driver and a parent of a child with autism, that means everything to me."

This initiative reflects Con Edison's commitment to supporting New York's clean energy transition and the well-being of the communities it serves. By coupling strategic infrastructure planning with public-health priorities, the company is helping accelerate New York City's transition to a cleaner, more equitable energy system.

The announcement follows the completed interconnection of a transmission line delivering clean hydropower from Canada to the Con Edison grid in New York City with the capacity to supply up to 20 percent of the city's electricity demand.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam, and serves 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, NY. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com.

SOURCE Con Edison of New York