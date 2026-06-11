Concept Construction Services Inc. Promotes Clare Cunningham to Chief Financial Officer

Finance leader to oversee capital strategy and bonding as firm builds on multi-year growth

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- conceptcsi (www.conceptcsi.com), a New York-based general contracting and construction management firm, recently announced the promotion of Clare Cunningham to Chief Financial Officer. Cunningham, who joined the firm in 2020 and most recently served as Vice President of Finance & Operations, will lead conceptcsi's long-term financial strategy, capital allocation, fiscal planning, and bonding program.

Clare Cunningham

Cunningham originally joined conceptcsi as Head of Finance & Operations and was promoted to Vice President of Finance & Operations taking on expanded responsibility across the firm's finance and operations. Over the past five years, she has built the firm's financial infrastructure from the ground up, introducing a project-level reporting suite, year-over-year financial analysis, working capital tracking, and an executive dashboard that has given leadership a shared, real-time view of the business. Her scope extended well beyond finance, encompassing accounting, internal operations, human resources, insurance, legal, and marketing. In her new role, she will continue to oversee the firm's financial health while taking on broader responsibility for the strategic decisions supporting conceptcsi's next phase of growth.

"Clare has been more than a financial steward, she's been an architect of how this company has scaled," said Sean Mulleady, CEO of conceptcsi. "Through complex projects and a demanding growth trajectory, she has brought the discipline, judgment, and operational rigor that a firm of our scale and ambition needs in a CFO. This appointment formalizes what Clare has already been doing at the highest level."

"Our sector mix has evolved significantly over the past several years, and our financial capabilities have evolved with it," said Cunningham. "I'm focused on ensuring conceptcsi has the capital flexibility, bonding capacity, and reporting discipline to support where the firm is headed next. Just as importantly, I want finance to remain what it has become here, a strategic partner to operations and a driver of decision-making across the business."

Cunningham holds an honors degree in Accounting and Finance from the Limerick Institute of Technology in Ireland and has completed the Strategic Financial Analysis program at Harvard Business School Online. Originally from Ireland, she began her career in banking before relocating to the United States, where she held accounting roles in the insurance industry before moving into construction and applying her international perspective to one of the most complex construction markets in the world.

Beyond conceptcsi, Cunningham serves on the Global Board of love.fútbol (www.lovefutbol.org), a nonprofit creating community-designed spaces for children, and as a Director on the Executive Board of NAIOP NYC (www.naiop.org), the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. She is also an active member of Professional Women in Construction (www.pwcusa.org). Her industry recognitions include being featured in the Wall Street Journal as a Marquis Who's Who Distinguished Leader for 2025, the New York Real Estate Journal's Women in Construction Ones to Watch, and Irish America's Business 100.

About conceptcsi

conceptcsi is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm headquartered in New York City, specializing in commercial interiors, data centers, healthcare, and critical infrastructure. Founded in 1995, the firm has delivered projects across the United States and internationally for Fortune 500 clients, leading developers, and institutional owners.

For more information, visit www.conceptcsi.com

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SOURCE Concept Construction Services Inc.