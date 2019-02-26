Concierge Auctions To Sell Private European Manor Overlooking Clearwater Bay

"Located on one of the best and largest waterfront lots in the west coast of Florida, this estate exudes European elegance from every room," stated Franklin. "With phenomenal views of the bay, this extraordinary home is a 'no-expense-spared' construction worthy of its setting."

Perched 50 feet above sea level, 144 Willadel Drive offers panoramic views of Clearwater Harbor, Sandy Key and the Intracoastal Waterway. Featuring a brick and stone façade, the home boasts Italian finishes including herringbone wood and travertine flooring; beamed ceilings; custom built-ins and millwork; two grand fireplaces in the great room; and a grand hall with art gallery walls. The six-bedroom estate boasts a seamless floorplan including a chef's kitchen with custom wood cabinetry and full butler's pantry; formal and casual dining rooms; interior elevator; master retreat with private spa, walk-in shower, and safe room; library/office; home theater; wet bar; sunroom; gym; and family room.

Built for entertainment, the estate features a resort-style swimming pool with an underground waterslide, a pool house with kitchen, covered patio, and multiple terraces. Additional outdoor features include a Koi pond, grounds that slope to a large waterfront lawn, separate guest house, four-car garage, tennis court, and deeded boat slip in the adjoining boat basin.

Belleair has all to offer art and food lovers, outdoor adventurists and beachgoers as it is in close proximity to downtown Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa; and minutes away from Clearwater Beach, the Belleview Biltmore Resort, the Belleair Country Club, and the Belleview Biltmore Golf Club.

