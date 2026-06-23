Concord Raises $3M to Build Agentic Execution for Media Buying

Funding backed by A16Z Scout, Drysdale, Motier Ventures, and industry angels accelerates development of agentic media buying, programmatic's "killer app"

NEW YORK and PARIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord, the agentic media buying platform, today announced a $3 million seed funding round backed by A16Z Scout, Drysdale, Motier Ventures, Better Angle, and a group of industry angels including Rémi Lemonnier, co-founder of Scibids AI (acquired by DoubleVerify), Philippe Corrot (Mirakl), Arthur Querou (Vibe.co), and Thomas Zaepffel (Adot).

Concord Agent, the company's flagship product, turns briefs into live campaigns and manages pacing and optimization against campaign KPIs across media platforms simultaneously. The company's ambition is straightforward: to become the execution infrastructure through which major media budgets flow, enabling media buyers to grow their brands' market share.

Concord sits natively across DV360, Meta, YouTube, Amazon DSP, The Trade Desk, TikTok, Google Ads and other major buying platforms and works with advertisers in the WPP and Havas agency footprint globally. Early users save up to 70% of the time spent on today's manual buying loop between execution, optimization and reporting of media campaigns.

"The programmatic stack has delivered abundant media and data access plus media management tools, all of which strain the ability for human buyers to keep pace," said Mathias Adam at A16Z Scout. "Concord's buying agents are the "killer app" for programmatic marketing. Concord is automating the last manual processes in media buying, and doing it across every major platform simultaneously with agents that carry out complex tasks on behalf of the media buyer. This is not an incremental fix. It is the execution architecture built for the next era of media buying."

The round draws validation from one of adtech's most credible voices. Rémi Lemonnier, who co-founded Scibids and built it into the first customizable AI decisioning layer of programmatic before its acquisition by DoubleVerify, is backing Concord as the execution layer the industry has been missing.

"I spent ten years building the decisioning layer of programmatic with Scibids. The execution layer has yet to be built. It is the missing link of this industry, and Concord is the first team I have seen going after it with the right level of experience and ambition," said Lemonnier.

"Media buying is still held together by manual work spread across a dozen disconnected platforms," said Nathan Venezia, CEO and co-founder of Concord. "We are building the infrastructure it runs on. Execution should be automated, learning from past campaigns so every team can focus on strategy instead of manual, low-value operations."

The company was co-founded by Nathan Venezia, who previously founded and sold Manadge to iHeartMedia, one of the largest media companies in the United States, alongside Nicolas Cosson (CTO) and Antoine Chwalek (Head of Engineering), who previously built and led the adtech platform at Adot (Veepee Ads).

The new funding will accelerate product development, expand platform coverage, and grow the team as Concord scales its presence across the US and EMEA.

About Concord

Concord is the agentic media buying platform. Concord Agent turns briefs into live campaigns, manages pacing and optimization across every major buying platform simultaneously, and learns from every campaign to make the next one smarter. Built as the execution infrastructure for modern media buying in the intelligence era, Concord works with large global agencies and major advertisers across the US and EMEA. For more, visit concord.ad.

SOURCE Concord