Conectiv Expands Packaged Media Platform Through Strategic Partnership with Universal and Warner Bros.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conectiv Supply Chain Solutions and its affiliates (Conectiv) today announced the acquisition of Studio Distribution Services (SDS) from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (Universal) and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (Warner Bros.), the next step in a long-standing partnership focused on strengthening the packaged media format.

As part of the transaction, Conectiv has entered into exclusive, long-term licensing agreements with Universal and Warner Bros. to provide end-to-end supply chain services for the studios' packaged media businesses. The agreements make Conectiv the exclusive operating platform supporting the physical home entertainment businesses of two of the world's leading studios.

The transaction reflects a shared commitment by Conectiv, Universal and Warner Bros. to a resilient, customer-focused packaged media supply chain. By combining SDS's sales and distribution capabilities with Conectiv's manufacturing, fulfillment, and supply chain expertise, the companies are building a stronger platform to serve studios, retailers, and consumers.

Leaders from Universal and Warner Bros. said the transaction builds on years of collaboration with Conectiv and marks the next step in their shared vision for the packaged media business.

"The physical media business continues to be a vital part of the home entertainment ecosystem, and our commitment to the category remains strong as we thoughtfully evolve alongside changing market conditions and consumer behaviors," said Justin Che, President, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. "Drawing upon the success of our longstanding partnership with Conectiv, this transaction marks the next step in the evolution of Universal's physical media operations, creating a stronger domestic distribution and supply chain model that is more agile, integrated and competitive in an increasingly dynamic marketplace."

Mike Takac, Head of Transactional Sales at Warner Bros. said: "We are pleased to support Conectiv as it builds on the strong foundation and partnership established through Studio Distribution Services. Warner Bros. is committed to making our famed content available wherever our fans choose to engage with it, and physical media continues to be an important part of this strategy. This transition will ensure consumers and retailers continue to receive the outstanding support and availability they've come to trust."

"We are honored by the confidence Universal and Warner Bros. have placed in Conectiv," said Rob Wipper, Chief Executive Officer of Conectiv. "This is more than the coming together of two businesses. It reflects a shared commitment to the future of packaged media and to the customers and consumers who continue to value physical entertainment. Through the acquisition of SDS and our exclusive licensing agreements with Universal and Warner Bros., Conectiv is now the industry's most comprehensive packaged media platform. We remain committed to investing in the capabilities, innovation, and customer service that will strengthen this category for years to come."

Building the Industry's Leading Packaged Media Platform

The transaction expands Conectiv's capabilities by:

Establishing Conectiv as the exclusive licensed operating partner for the packaged media businesses of Universal and Warner Bros.

Broadening relationships with leading studio and retail partners

Creating a stronger platform for continued innovation, customer service, and long-term growth

SDS will initially operate as a standalone operation to ensure a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners, followed by a phased integration plan focused on maintaining service levels for all stakeholders.

The combined platform brings together:

Licensed content management

Supply chain management expertise

Scaled manufacturing, fulfillment and logistics

Integrated service offerings

Omnichannel distribution

Together, these capabilities simplify supply chains, improve responsiveness, and help customers navigate an evolving marketplace with confidence.

"This is an important milestone in Conectiv's strategy to build the industry's leading packaged media platform," added Wipper. "We are excited to begin this next chapter alongside our studio partners and remain committed to the stability, flexibility, and trusted execution our customers expect."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Conectiv Conectiv is a portfolio company of Variant Equity, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California. Conectiv delivers integrated supply chain solutions that help customers reduce complexity, improve agility, and scale with confidence. Through flexible service models, operational expertise, and a customer-first approach, Conectiv partners with leading companies to build efficient, resilient solutions that support growth in dynamic markets.

About SDS SDS provides sales, distribution, and supply chain solutions for leading studio and retail customers. Its experienced team, established customer relationships, and operational expertise strengthen Conectiv's ability to deliver flexible, reliable, and value-driven solutions.

SOURCE Conectiv Supply Chain Solutions