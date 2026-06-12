CoNetrix Named a Top Small Business for Leadership and Career Growth by Comparably

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on anonymous ratings from current employees over the past 12 months, CoNetrix has received two Comparably awards for 2026. The company was ranked 8th overall among small businesses for Best Leadership Team and also received an award for Best Career Growth. The recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to cultivating strong leaders, investing in employee development, and creating opportunities for team members to learn, grow, and build rewarding careers.

CoNetrix named Best Company for Leadership and Career Growth in the 2026 Comparably Awards.

"We view both of these awards as a reflection of our people," said Russ Horn, President. "They highlight the commitment our team has to growing professionally and helping one another succeed."

CoNetrix continues to prioritize a workplace culture centered on development, collaboration, and long-term career opportunities. With an average employee tenure of nearly 10 years, the company's approach emphasizes sustained growth and meaningful career paths.

"Our team members are intentional about investing in their growth and in each other," said Leticia Saiid, Chief of Staff. "This recognition reflects the efforts of our leadership to a culture where people are supported, challenged, and given opportunities to build meaningful careers."

Comparably Awards are based solely on sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously evaluated their employers across a variety of workplace culture categories.

Recent Company Awards from Comparably

These recognitions further reinforce CoNetrix's reputation as a workplace where employees can grow, contribute, and succeed:

About CoNetrix

CoNetrix, LLC is a family of technology companies focused on helping organizations leverage technology securely and effectively. Its companies include CoNetrix Technology, a managed IT services provider (MSP) and managed security services provider (MSSP); CoNetrix Security, providing cybersecurity testing and consulting; Tandem Security & Compliance Software®, a governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform that supports regulatory compliance efforts; and AccountingWare®, delivering ERP accounting software..

Discover more at www.conetrix.com

Explore career opportunities at www.conetrix.com/careers

SOURCE CoNetrix, LLC