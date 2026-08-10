ConferMED Completes 250,000th Specialty eConsult

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConferMED, one of the nation's leading eConsult telehealth companies, has reached a major milestone by completing its 250,000th specialty eConsult. Founded by practicing clinicians and based on more than 50 years of primary care expertise, ConferMED addresses the longstanding challenges of accessing specialists—particularly in underserved communities.

ConferMED connects primary care providers with a nationwide network of nearly 300 specialists representing more than 70 specialties and subspecialties, including all major adult and pediatric specialties. Through its secure electronic consultation platform, primary care clinicians can obtain timely specialist guidance, with most eConsult inquiries receiving a response in less than one business day.

In most cases, these virtual consultations enable primary care providers to manage their patients' care without requiring an in-person specialist visit. By expanding access to specialty expertise, ConferMED's eConsult solution improves care quality, reduces healthcare costs, enhances the patient experience, and supports more efficient, collaborative clinical care.

According to Jeremy Sieffert, President of the Community EConsult Network (CeCN), ConferMed's management services organization, "Reaching 250,000 eConsults is a proud moment for our entire organization. It reflects the dedication of our specialists, the commitment of our primary care provider partners, and our shared mission to improve access to high-quality specialty care. As we celebrate this achievement, we're even more energized by the opportunity to help hundreds of thousands more patients receive the timely care they deserve."

SOURCE ConferMED