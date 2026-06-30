Confidential Fixed-Rate Term Financing for Institutions: TermPrime Goes Live on Canton Network

HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TermPrime is the first fixed-rate, fixed-term financing venue on the Canton Network, giving institutions a permissioned place to borrow and lend at fixed rates over fixed terms with known, KYB'd counterparties. Term Structure Labs is the company behind TermPrime.

In an early test transaction on TermPrime, two KYB'd counterparties transacted and settled a 7-day fixed-rate borrowing and lending deal. The position used CBTC as collateral and Canton Coin as the borrowed asset, and was repaid before the maturity date.

"CBTC was built to be a pristine collateral that institutions can put to work on Canton Network. Seeing it used as collateral in TermPrime's first fixed-rate, fixed-term financing test trade is exactly the kind of institutional utility we designed CBTC for, and fixed-rate, fixed-term venues are a valuable addition to Canton's growing financial infrastructure. We're glad to support TermPrime as the ecosystem matures." Aki Balogh, Co-founder & CEO of BitSafe said.

TermPrime allows institutions to engage in borrowing or lending with their existing counterparties under existing signed agreements, approved credit lines and margin thresholds.

Highlights from the trade:

Whitelisted counterparties: Institutions approve counterparties and borrow or lend across tenors and notional amounts within limit.

Institutions approve counterparties and borrow or lend across tenors and notional amounts within limit. Public order book: A shared order book for whitelisted institutions supports limit orders with maturity-range matching for transparent price discovery.

A shared order book for whitelisted institutions supports limit orders with maturity-range matching for transparent price discovery. Privacy: Transaction data stays private to the counterparties, so institutions execute without disclosing their notional amounts.

Transaction data stays private to the counterparties, so institutions execute without disclosing their notional amounts. Assets in custody throughout: Assets stay in custody across the entire lifecycle.

Assets stay in custody across the entire lifecycle. Flexible lifecycle management: Liquidation, margin call, margin top-up, early repayment, and collateral withdrawal follow existing OTC practice.

Liquidation, margin call, margin top-up, early repayment, and collateral withdrawal follow existing OTC practice. Atomic settlement: Atomic settlement via Canton's native synchronizer reduces settlement risk.

"The successful execution of this trade marks a significant milestone for TermPrime. By leveraging the Canton Network's infrastructure, we are demonstrating that institutions can achieve greater transparency and efficiency in their borrowing activities, while maintaining the privacy and custody standards they require." Jerry Li, CEO of Term Structure Labs said.

TermPrime markets may span Canton Coin, CBTC, USDCx, and tokenized RWAs in the future. More institutions are onboarding and the counterparty network keeps expanding, broadening access to fixed-rate term financing on Canton Network. We are building TermPrime into foundational infrastructure for institutional needs.

If you want to borrow or lend at fixed rates over fixed terms in a transparent market with efficient execution, sign up with TermPrime at https://app.termprime.finance/.

SOURCE Term Structure Labs