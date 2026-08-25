Congruex Moves to Speedchain Across U.S. Digital Infrastructure Projects

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedchain, the financial infrastructure and card platform built for construction, today announced that Congruex, a leading builder of critical telecommunications and data center infrastructure, has moved to the Speedchain platform.

Speedchain - The Financial Infrastructure and Card Platform Built for Construction

Congruex, ranked #14 in Telecommunications on ENR's 2026 Top 500 Design Firms list, has over 3,000 employees nationwide building the fiber and networks that support the telecom and data center infrastructure across the country. As demand for connectivity and AI infrastructure accelerates, Congruex's crews are putting the fiber optic networks in the ground. The company needed a purpose-built card and expense platform to match the scale and pace of work.

"We chose Speedchain because they understand construction at a deeper level than other card platforms. When you're working at the pace we are, everything has to be seamless." said Kevin O'Hara, CEO of Congruex.

With Speedchain, Congruex's finance team now has real-time visibility into spend across every crew and jobsite, with transactions coded and matched to jobs automatically. That means less time spent chasing down and coding transactions after the fact, and more time back for teams in the field. As one of the companies laying the physical groundwork for telecom and data center growth, Congruex's move reflects a broader shift in the industry to vertically specific solutions. Speedchain connects spend directly to the project and ERP context that construction companies already use to run their businesses.

"Congruex is a great example of what's possible when financial infrastructure is built specifically for construction. By connecting spend to the project, crew, vendor and ERP data behind it, we can turn what has traditionally been manual financial work into intelligent, automated workflows. We're excited to see that translate into real value for Congruex's finance and field teams as they continue to build the infrastructure that keeps the American economy growing." said Daniel Cage, CEO of Speedchain.

About Speedchain

Speedchain Inc. is a global provider of modern commercial card programs and advanced expense management solutions for construction companies and related industries. The company is focused on delivering greater visibility, control and efficiency in managing project level spend, vendor payments and corporate expenses. The Speedchain platform enables finance teams and employees to streamline financial operations, access industry leading rewards and benefits and leverage the underlying data this activity generates via its platform features, AI capabilities and partner interfaces. For more information, visit: www.speedchain.com.

SOURCE Speedchain