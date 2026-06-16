Congruex Names Jim Stanley as Chief Financial Officer

Leadership appointment comes amid significant growth for Congruex through AI, broadband, and digital infrastructure buildouts

BOULDER, Colo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a leading provider of digital infrastructure engineering and construction services, today announced the appointment of Jim Stanley as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Stanley will report to Congruex's Co-Founder, President, and CEO, Kevin O'Hara.

Mr. Stanley is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading finance and operations at growth-oriented companies, including most recently at major telecom provider Frontier Communications. Throughout his 35-year career, he has developed significant financial and cross-functional expertise, overseeing strategic and transformational initiatives and achieving successful enterprise outcomes.

The appointment comes amid strong and sustained growth at Congruex as it plans to continue to capitalize on macro tailwinds, including AI and data center expansion, continued fiber to the home deployments, and civil solutions for mission critical infrastructure delivery. Congruex has firmly established itself as a preferred provider in these spaces, well positioned to gain further market share through its scale, footprint, and track record of executing large and complex projects.

"Congruex is operating at the core of the digital infrastructure revolution in the United States. We are executing on the tremendous demand in front of us, with a $1.4 billion backlog of work and a $3.9 billion sales pipeline of future opportunities, underscoring a strong end to 2025 and even stronger start to 2026," said Mr. O'Hara. "Jim is an ideal partner to lead our finance organization and drive continued success, with a commitment to disciplined execution and a track record of achieving growth that will help shape our next phase of value creation for all stakeholders."

"Congruex has singular capabilities and attributes to win in the marketplace, and we are ideally positioned to continue doing so," Mr. Stanley said. "I look forward to partnering with the talented team to help Congruex accelerate its growth trajectory."

"Jim Stanley is an excellent addition to Congruex's deep leadership team," said Dan Kilpatrick, Partner at Crestview Partners. "Congruex is experiencing strong demand for its solutions, having established a scaled, national business providing end-to-end engineering and construction services for digital infrastructure."

Prior to Congruex, Mr. Stanley was senior vice president at Frontier, overseeing treasury, financial planning, and other finance functions. He played a key role in transformational actions including a public listing, significant enterprise growth and cost savings, numerous transactions and financings, and the company's acquisition by Verizon at a $20 billion valuation. Among other executive positions, he spent 12 years driving growth as Chief Financial Officer and subsequently Chief Operating Officer at the Center for Diagnostic Imaging, as well as more than a decade in finance leadership at a premier airline. Mr. Stanley holds a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Congruex

Congruex is a leading digital infrastructure engineering and construction services provider specializing in planning, design, permitting, construction, and testing of critical networks. With a commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, the company supports national carriers, hyperscalers, utilities, municipalities, and private network operators across the United States. For more information, please visit www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

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SOURCE Congruex