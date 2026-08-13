Connect America Launches CareCompass™, Expanding PERS Support Beyond Emergencies with Real-Time Guidance and Visibility into the Home

Real-time support and insight help individuals and care teams address health concerns earlier, reducing unnecessary ED visits and enabling care in place

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, a leader in connected homecare and engagement solutions, today announced the launch of CareCompass™, an extension of its traditional personal emergency response systems (PERS) that adds real-time nurse triage directly into the call flow using the same intuitive, easy-to-use help button that provides independence for millions of at-risk individuals today. By combining two foundational support services into a single access point, Connect America is redefining how users get access to the right help at the right time while avoiding unnecessary emergency department (ED) visits.

"Historically, the default response to a health concern has often been EMS and ED visits, even when it may not be necessary," said Janet Dillione, CEO at Connect America. "CareCompass introduces a smarter first step: immediate clinical guidance that helps resolve issues in place whenever appropriate, improving outcomes while reducing unnecessary cost."

From Emergency Response to Early Intervention

Traditional PERS has long served as a critical safety net, activated after an incident occurs. CareCompass builds on that foundation by moving support earlier in the moment of need, enabling individuals to seek guidance at the first sign that something isn't right, before symptoms escalate into emergencies.

Nearly half of PERS interactions involve health-related concerns that may not require an EMS response, yet many individuals wait until symptoms worsen before seeking help. CareCompass™ addresses this gap by connecting individuals in real-time to a registered nurse who can:

Assess symptoms in real time

Provide immediate, personalized guidance to the most appropriate site of service for their situation

Support safe self-care when appropriate

Dispatch EMS when clinically necessary

For example, instead of defaulting to EMS for respiratory symptoms, a nurse can assess the situation, guide appropriate interventions, and help stabilize the individual at home, avoiding an unnecessary ED visit.

Driving Better Outcomes While Reducing Cost

By introducing integrated clinical assessment in the moment of need, CareCompass™ helps:

Reduce avoidable emergency department visits and hospital transports

Lower total cost of care across Medicare, Medicaid, and at-risk populations

Improve appropriate utilization of healthcare resources

Increase confidence for individuals and caregivers to act sooner

This shift from reactive response to proactive intervention enables a more efficient, patient-centered model of care, especially for aging and high-risk populations.

Delivering Actionable Insight for Care Teams

Beyond the immediate interaction, CareCompass™ generates clinically enriched insights that extend value across healthcare organizations. Unlike traditional incident reports that simply document events, CareCompass™ captures clinical context, transforming individual symptoms into actionable intelligence.

This enables:

Risk stratification and trend identification across populations

Identification of comorbidities and emerging health patterns

Care gap closure and targeted follow-up interventions

More effective case management and care coordination

Care teams can use these insights to conduct timely follow-ups, adjust care plans, reinforce education, and intervene before conditions worsen, creating a closed-loop model of care that extends beyond the initial interaction.

A Unified Solution for Consumers and Healthcare Organizations

CareCompass™ is designed to deliver value across both direct-to-consumer (DTC) and enterprise (B2B) use cases:

For Consumers and Caregivers:

24/7 access to a registered nurse through a familiar device

Support for everyday health concerns, not just emergencies

Greater confidence to remain independent at home

Peace of mind knowing help is available before situations escalate

For Health Plans, Providers, and Care Organizations:

Earlier visibility into member needs and emerging risks

Reduced unnecessary utilization and improved cost management

Enhanced ability to support care in place

Data-driven insights to optimize care management and quality performance

"When people act earlier, everything improves—outcomes, experience, and cost," said Dillione "CareCompass gives people permission and confidence to reach out sooner, which ultimately leads to better care and fewer avoidable emergencies."

About Connect America

Connect America is a proactive, intelligent care platform that helps healthcare organizations, caregivers, and consumers prevent avoidable emergency department visits and enable safe, independent living at home. With more than 50 years of experience, the company has served over 25 million individuals and currently supports more than 2.5 million consumers and caregivers across the US and Canada.

By delivering real-time visibility into the home through connected data, analytics, and human support, Connect America enables early risk detection, timely intervention, and coordinated care—improving outcomes, enhancing independence, and lowering total cost of care.

For more information, visit www.connectamerica.com

Media Contact

Joe Morgan

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SOURCE Connect America