Connected Stack Returns to San Francisco September 10 to Gather Enterprise AI Startup Founders, Leaders, and Investors

Twenty top early-stage venture capital firms co-host the second annual event, connecting the builders, backers, and buyers defining the future of enterprise AI

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Stack, the invitation-only summit bringing together the leaders shaping the future of enterprise AI, returns to San Francisco on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Enterprise AI has moved from experimentation to large-scale deployment, and the questions that matter have changed with it. Now in its second year, Connected Stack convenes the startup founders building the next generation of category-defining AI companies with early-stage investors and the enterprise executives deploying frontier AI. The day is designed to foster high-impact connections through founder flash talks, executive keynotes, and focused spotlight conversations.

The 2026 event is co-hosted by twenty of the industry's leading venture firms: True Ventures, Accel, Addition, a16z, Ballistic Ventures, Battery Ventures, Conviction, Felicis, Forerunner, Greylock, GTM Capital, GV, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Modern Technical Fund, Notable Capital, NVIDIA Inception Program, Redpoint, and Sound Ventures.

"We've watched this market move from demos to deployments to a much harder question: what does an enterprise actually trust with its data, workflows, and customers," said Jon Callaghan, Co-founder and Managing Partner of True Ventures, a Connected Stack co-host. "The answer comes down to proof, and for the founders delivering it, this is the vintage of a lifetime. Get the builders, backers, and buyers in one room, and the whole industry moves faster than any one firm could push it."

MTS, the always-on, timeline-native news network covering technology, AI, finance, and internet culture, will broadcast live from Connected Stack. Launched this spring with backing from a16z, MTS has quickly become one of the industry's fastest-growing live media platforms. On September 10, it will turn its cameras to Connected Stack to cover the future of enterprise AI.

"We're back at Connected Stack because last year's room delivered – conversations that started there became pilots, partnerships, and deployments," said Frédérique Dame, General Partner at GV, a returning co-host.

"The enterprise stack has been rebuilt many times; it's only been reinvented once, and that's now," said Anish Acharya, General Partner at a16z, a returning co-host. "This is the group laying that architecture."

"In enterprise AI, the companies that end up mattering most are usually the ones enterprises haven't started buying from yet," said Mamoon Hamid, Partner at Kleiner Perkins, a returning co-host. "This is the room where those introductions happen early — before the category leaders are obvious."

Connected Stack is proudly supported by Lowenstein Sandler, Aduro Advisors, Attivo Partners, Goodwin Procter, and Silicon Valley Bank.

The full 2026 speaker lineup, including headlining keynotes, will be announced in August. Registration is limited. Learn more and request an invitation at connectedstack.ai.

About Connected Stack

Connected Stack is the premier gathering for enterprise AI, bringing together founders, operators, investors, and Fortune 1000 executives shaping the future of enterprise technology. Held annually in San Francisco, the event sits at the center of the AI startup ecosystem, creating meaningful connections between the builders of frontier AI and the enterprises deploying it at scale. Previous speakers have included Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch, Anthropic Chief Commercial Officer Paul Smith, and Box CEO Aaron Levie. Learn more at connectedstack.ai.

SOURCE Connected Stack