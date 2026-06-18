Connie Health Announces Acquisition of Clearlink Insurance Agency and Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth in Medicare

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connie Health, the nation's leading AI-native Medicare navigation platform, today announced the completion of its acquisition and integration of Clearlink's Medicare business. By powering local, trusted agents with proprietary AI and intelligent automation platforms, the company continues to advance its mission to deliver a simpler, more personalized, and more effective experience for seniors navigating Medicare. The result: older Americans save money and get better care.

Clearlink marks Connie Health's 10th completed acquisition, highlighting the company's unique capability to leverage its AI native technology platform to seamlessly integrate and scale major books of business. Connie Health has accelerated its M&A strategy with a recent $40 million Series B financing, led by HealthQuest Capital with participation from JSL Capital, along with existing investors Khosla Ventures, aMoon, and Pitango HealthTech. This latest round brings the company's total funding to date to $85 million, strengthening Connie Health's balance sheet and providing the financial agility to pursue transformative acquisitions that drive long-term national growth.

"The infrastructure we've built makes Clearlink's scale a perfect fit for Connie Health. The precise combination of our advanced technology platform and our local agent model gives us the unique ability to seamlessly absorb, support, and maximize a massive book of business of this magnitude without losing the personal touch seniors deserve," said Oded Eran, CEO of Connie Health. "We're especially grateful for our partnership with HealthQuest Capital, which has enabled us to move decisively on opportunities like this."

Beyond consumer navigation, Connie Health is rapidly deepening its role as a strategic partner to Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), health systems, and risk-bearing provider groups. By connecting Medicare beneficiaries to optimal health plans earlier and more accurately, Connie helps value-based care partners improve member attribution, close coverage gaps, and support the critical quality metrics that drive performance in risk-based contracts. Through this deep integration, Connie is establishing itself as the trusted Medicare platform partner for risk-bearing organizations, rather than just a distribution channel.

HealthQuest Capital, a growth-oriented healthcare investment firm, led Connie Health's Series B round last year, recognizing the company's differentiated approach to Medicare at a time of rapid market growth. "Medicare continues to be one of the most important and complex segments of healthcare," said Randy Scott, Partner at HealthQuest Capital. "Connie Health stands out for its ability to blend sophisticated technology with a strong human element, ensuring members get the right information and personal support when it matters most. "

With the integration of Clearlink complete, Connie Health will continue aggressively investing in its agent network, acquisitions, its AI-driven tech platform, and its deep partnerships with value-based care providers—all focused on delivering better outcomes and experiences for Medicare beneficiaries nationwide.

About Connie Health

Connie Health is an AI-enabled Medicare platform that helps seniors navigate healthcare. Connie's network of local trusted agents helps seniors find and enroll in the right health coverage through Connie's proprietary technology platform. By simplifying Medicare decisions and providing ongoing support, Connie Health delivers a more personalized, transparent, and human-centered experience.

About HealthQuest Capital

HealthQuest Capital is a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies. HealthQuest Capital focuses on commercial prospects that drive enhanced patient outcomes and elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With approximately $2 billion in committed capital, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest Capital team combines decades of investing experience with domain expertise in the various aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.healthquestcapital.com.

SOURCE Connie Health