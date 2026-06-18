Conning Viewpoint Examines Investment Strategy as the Next Differentiator for P&C Insurers

HARTFORD, Conn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conning has released a new viewpoint, The Next Differentiator: Investment Strategy in the Evolving P&C Market, examining how P&C insurers are adapting portfolios as underwriting conditions become more competitive and the tailwind from rising interest rates begins to fade.

Drawing on Conning's analysis of P&C insurer investment portfolios, the viewpoint highlights trends including evolving asset allocations, increased adoption of structured securities, greater use of private placements and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and growing interest in private credit and asset-based finance strategies.

"As market conditions evolve, investment strategy may become an increasingly important differentiator among insurers," said Matt Reilly, Managing Director and Head of Insurance Solutions at Conning. "Insurers today have access to a broader range of investment opportunities, creating new ways to enhance portfolio income, diversification, and capital efficiency."

The report explores how insurers are balancing return objectives, liquidity needs, capital efficiency, and risk management while positioning portfolios for the next stage of the market cycle. It concludes that as access to investment opportunities expands, competitive advantage may depend less on access and more on implementation, governance, and portfolio integration.

To read the full viewpoint, click here.

About Conning

Conning (www.conning.com) is a leading investment management firm with a long history of serving the insurance industry. Conning supports institutional investors, including insurers and pension plans, with investment solutions, risk modeling software, and industry research. Founded in 1912, Conning has investment centers in Asia, Europe, and North America. Conning is part of Generali Investments Holding S.p.A.

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SOURCE Conning