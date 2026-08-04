CONNOR SPORTS® CREATES ONE-OF-A-KIND HARDWOOD COURT FOR THE JORDAN BRAND "ONE" EVENT AT THE CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor Sports®, a Gerflor company, and the leading international manufacturer of hardwood courts, provided a unique court installed in the "pit" of the Chicago Board of Trade for the Chicago competition finals of the Jordan Brand "The One" one-on-one global basketball tournament held July 24.

Connor Sports custom hardwood court installed at the Chicago Board of Trade Connor Sports custom court installed at the Chicago Board of Trade Connor Sports custom court installed at the Chicago Board of Trade

The specifically designed half-court surface was manufactured for the Jordan Brand by Connor Sports at its production mill in Crystal Falls, MI, finished by Connor's valued partner QHF Sports of San Marcos, TX and installed at the Chicago Board of Trade, the world's oldest derivatives exchange, founded in 1848.

As a first-time placement of any sporting surface in the Chicago Board of Trade, the project included a variety of equally important elements by Connor Sports: high quality of the physical court from sustainably-harvested first-grade northern hard maple, a striking graphic design that matched the world-renowned Jordan Brand and "The One," the finishing process of sanding, sealing, lining and graphic placement, just in-time delivery and installation in a venue that hosts financial trading rather than sporting events.

"Developing and coordinating a myriad of necessary elements for the creation of the one-of-a-kind court for the Jordan Brand "One" event at the Chicago Board of Trade is another example of the unique, industry-leading ability of Connor Sports to be both creative and nimble when called up by customers to provide an out-of-the-box hardwood court event solution," said Benjamin Bachman, CEO, Gerflor North America / Connor Sports.

Connor Sports Environmental Responsibility

In 2009, an independent environmental engineering firm audited and designated Connor Sports a "Zero Waste Company."

As a member of the Maple Flooring Manufacturers Association (MFMA), Connor adheres to that organization's strict grading and quality standards.

Maple hardwood used in the courts is from a renewable resource, with the U.S. growing six times more hardwood than is harvested each year.

Connor recycles 100% of its waste material and offers Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood. The FSC mark represents products from well-managed forests.

Connor was the first MFMA member to be certified by the Rainforest Alliance and is the only independently certified Zero Waste sports flooring manufacturer.

ABOUT CONNOR SPORTS

Founded in 1872, Connor® Sports is the leader in hardwood sports flooring and is a preferred provider to the NCAA, NBA, FIBA, FIVB, and other global sports organizations. Connor Sports is a part of the Gerflor® company. Gerflor's cutting-edge technology, history of innovation, and design-forward products as an international leader in the flooring industry provide Connor Sports with global scope and enhanced research and technology resources. The Gerflor portfolio also includes Sport Court®, Taraflex®, Dumaplast®, SnapLock Industries® and Stage Step®. Connor Sports has a proven commitment to sustainability with an excellent environmental record in responsible forestry, including the use of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified materials. The company's manufacturing facility in Amasa, MI, is independently audited and compliant with ISO 14001 standards. Connor Sports products include leading permanent hardwood sports flooring systems, dance studio systems, and premium vulcanized rubber sports surfaces. Connor Sports is on the web at www.connorsports.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/connorsports, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connor-sports, and on Twitter @Connor_Sports.

SOURCE Connor Sports