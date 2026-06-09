Connor's Heart to Host Fentanyl Awareness Motorcycle Run Benefiting Serenity Mesa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor's Heart will host a Fentanyl Awareness Motorcycle Run on Saturday, July 11, 2026, bringing riders, families, and community members together to honor lives lost to fentanyl poisoning and raise awareness to help save those who are still with us.

The ride will begin in Albuquerque, with kickstands up at noon, and will end at Wicked West Harley-Davidson in Santa Fe. The event will include free food, non-alcoholic drinks, silent auction, live music by Danny T & the Stealing Thunder Band, and a special acoustic performance by Hans Storsberg.

Flyer for Event Logo for Serenity Mesa Recovery

Proceeds from the event will benefit Serenity Mesa Treatment Services, an Albuquerque-based organization that supports young people and families impacted by substance use.

Connor's Heart was created in memory of Connor, who lost his life to fentanyl poisoning at just 24 years old. Through this event, Connor's family and supporters hope to turn grief into purpose by raising awareness, supporting prevention, and connecting families to life-saving resources.

"Fentanyl has changed the lives of so many families forever," said Lisa Keltner, founder of Connor's Heart. "This ride is about honoring those we have lost, supporting families who are still fighting, and reminding our community that awareness, education, and compassion can save lives."

The event is supported by community partners including Wicked West Harley-Davidson, New Mexico Department of Health and Coca-Cola.

Riders, families, community members, and supporters are encouraged to attend. Whether riding a motorcycle or simply coming out to show support, all are welcome.

Event Details

What: Connor's Heart Fentanyl Awareness Motorcycle Run

When: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: Kickstands up at noon

Start: Albuquerque, New Mexico

End: Wicked West Harley-Davidson, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Beneficiary: Serenity Mesa Treatment Services

Includes: Free food, non-alcoholic drinks, live music, awareness, and community support

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to participate, please contact Lisa Keltner at 512-413-5669 or [email protected].

About Connor's Heart

Connor's Heart was created in memory of Connor, who lost his life to fentanyl poisoning at age 24 on July 11, 2022. Its mission is to raise awareness about fentanyl, honor those lost, support families, and help save lives through education, community events, and partnerships.

Contact: Lisa Keltner

Connor's Heart

Phone: 512-413-5669

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Connor's Heart