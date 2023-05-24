Conn's HomePlus Grows Presence in Metro Atlanta

The specialty home retailer brings a wide array of national brand products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options to local customers

HOUSTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) continues to expand its presence in Georgia with the opening of three new locations in Newnan, Stone Mountain, and Douglasville.

Conn's HomePlus, based in The Woodlands, Texas, offers a wide selection of home goods including appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, and home office products from national brands such as LG, Samsung, GE and more. Conn's customers enjoy next-day delivery on qualifying purchases and on in-stock items throughout the store. Through a personalized selection of payment options, including flexible in-house financing, Conn's aims to help all customers create a home they love.

To celebrate the opening of its brand-new Newnan, Stone Mountain, and Douglasville stores, the Company is giving one lucky person the chance to win $10,000 in Conn's HomePlus Gift Cards. Individuals can visit www.connspromotions.com to enter and learn more before the sweepstakes ends on 5/27/2023.

These new Georgia locations bring the retailer's total number of stores to 172 locations across 15 states, including six locations across the state of Georgia.

"Our continued growth in Georgia and the greater Metro Atlanta is an exciting time for us.  We look forward to providing a wide selection of high-quality home products and accessible financing solutions to all customers in the community," said Norm Miller, Interim President, and CEO of Conn's HomePlus.

Customers shopping at any store in Georgia and at the new Newnan, Stone Mountain and Douglasville locations can find personalized payment options on name-brand home goods like LG, Samsung, GE, SONY, Tempur-Pedic, Purple, and exclusive furniture brands like Villa Hill and mattress brands, such as Dreamspot. Further details on new store locations can be found at www.conns.com/stores. For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.  
Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, mattresses, appliances, and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 170 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).  

