ConnX Awarded Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Contract for PBX, On-Premises VoIP and Related Communications Services

ConnX was awarded a two-year statewide contract for PBX, On-Prem VoIP and Related Services, giving Pennsylvania agencies and COSTARS members a streamlined path to communications transformation.

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnX today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to provide Private Branch Exchange, on-premises VoIP, and related professional services under Contract Number 4400032931 — Private Branch Exchange, On-Prem VoIP and Related Services.

Through this two-year statewide contract, ConnX will support Commonwealth agencies and eligible COSTARS members by providing PBX telephone systems equipment and related services. The contract offers a streamlined and compliant pathway for public sector organizations across Pennsylvania to modernize communications infrastructure and transition from legacy systems to secure modern platforms.

Public sector organizations often operate complex and fragmented communications environments that include legacy PBX systems, on-premises VoIP solutions, and analog services. As these systems age, agencies face increasing costs, limited support, heightened security risks, and operational inefficiencies.

Under this statewide agreement, ConnX delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services, including:

PBX and on-premises VoIP equipment and related services

Professional services for planning, design, implementation, and migration

Legacy voice transformation and analog replacement

Ongoing management, monitoring, and support

"Being awarded this Commonwealth of Pennsylvania contract is an important milestone for ConnX and reflects our continued commitment to helping public sector organizations transform mission-critical communications," said Steve Pitchon, Chief Client Officer, ConnX. "Agencies need reliable, secure and cost-effective communications platforms that support today's workforce, improve constituent engagement and reduce the operational burden of legacy systems. ConnX brings the technology, services and migration expertise to help Pennsylvania agencies and COSTARS members move forward with confidence."

ConnX's integrated approach enables organizations to reduce complexity by combining voice, collaboration, contact center, carrier services, and professional services into a cohesive managed communications model. The company supports agencies at every stage of transformation—from assessment and design to implementation, number migration, and ongoing lifecycle management.

The contract also gives eligible COSTARS members a simplified procurement path for approved PBX, telecommunications, and related services. This enables public entities to accelerate modernization initiatives while leveraging a competitively awarded statewide contract vehicle.

For more information about ConnX solutions available under Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Contract Number 4400032931, or to learn how Pennsylvania agencies and COSTARS members can access ConnX for PBX, telecommunications, analog replacement and professional services, visit https://connxai.com/news/connx-awarded-copa-contract or contact [email protected].

About ConnX

ConnX is a global communication and connected infrastructure solutions provider helping enterprises and public sector organizations transform fragmented communications, collaboration, connectivity and operational environments into secure, high-performance managed experiences. ConnX delivers telecommunications, contact center, managed voice, carrier services, professional services, network services and AI-powered orchestration capabilities that help organizations improve reliability, visibility, resiliency and operational outcomes.

ConnX is proud to be part of the Smart IMS family of companies that includes Capricorn Systems and cyberThink.

For more information, visit www.connxai.com.

SOURCE ConnX, Inc.