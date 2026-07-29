Constant Contact Launches Real Estate Marketing Solution for Brokerages, Associations, MLSs, and Agents

New offering helps real estate organizations support agents at scale with email, automation, AI, integrations, education, and multi-account marketing tools.

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Inman Connect, Constant Contact announced Constant Contact for Real Estate, a solution built around how the industry actually operates rather than another standalone tool for individual agents. Brokerages and franchises can scale agent productivity while protecting brand consistency across their organization. Associations and MLSs can offer members a high-impact marketing benefit that drives engagement, supports continuing education, and strengthens retention. And agents get direct access to AI-powered content creation, automation, and marketing tools that plug into the platforms they already rely on.

The move reflects a broader shift in real estate technology toward connected ecosystems that reduce complexity while letting professionals keep using the tools they already know.

The investment was reinforced by Constant Contact's State of Real Estate Marketing research, which reinforced what the industry has long understood: relationships remain the foundation of real estate. The research found that 86% of an agent's business comes from their existing database and sphere of influence—evidence that long-term relationship marketing continues to outperform transactional marketing, and that professionals increasingly prefer connected technology ecosystems over isolated tools.

"Real estate has always been a relationship business, and that hasn't changed in the AI era—if anything, it matters more," said Jim Mandala, Vice President of Strategic Verticals at Constant Contact. "We made a deliberate, company-wide decision to build for how this industry actually works. Marketing should be the thread that connects the technology real estate professionals already rely on, and that's exactly what we set out to deliver."

Built around how the industry operates

Over the past two years, a cross-functional initiative spanning Product, Engineering, UX, Partnerships, Customer Success, Marketing, Sales, and Executive Leadership reshaped the Constant Contact experience for real estate. Constant Contact for Real Estate includes:

Supports brokerage, franchise, team, and agent account structures

Helps organizations manage brand consistency, templates, education, and adoption

Connects with real estate CRMs, design tools, MLS/content platforms, and other workflows

Uses AI to help real estate professionals create and automate marketing faster

Gives individual agents access to enterprise-grade marketing tools, AI, and automation without having to piece together separate platforms

"Over the past two years, we've worked across product, engineering, partnerships, and customer success to build an experience that reflects the real structure of this industry—from associations and MLSs to brokerages, franchises, teams, and individual agents," said Stephanie Alfonso, Senior Director of Vertical Innovation at Constant Contact. "The research kept pointing us back to one truth: relationships drive this business. Everything we built starts there."

Alfonso will expand on these findings during her panel session at Inman Connect on July 29.

One platform, two distinct lenses – serving agents & brokers at every level

Constant Contact for Real Estate delivers one platform through two tailored experiences:

For brokerages and franchises: Scales agent productivity while protecting brand standards and unlocking centralized visibility into usage, adoption, and engagement to support leadership coaching, recruiting, and retention.

Scales agent productivity while protecting brand standards and unlocking centralized visibility into usage, adoption, and engagement to support leadership coaching, recruiting, and retention. For associations and member-based organizations: Delivers a practical, high-impact member benefit that drives year-round engagement, supports continuing education, and opens new revenue opportunities.

The platform connects into the daily real estate workflow through integrations across the tools professionals already use, including CRM platforms such as BoldTrail, Lofty, Follow Up Boss, and Cloze; design tools including Canva and MAXA Design; and content solutions including Real Grader Instacard and Keeping Current Matters.

Constant Contact for Real Estate is available now. To learn more, visit constantcontact.com/real-estate or connect with the Constant Contact team at Inman Connect in San Diego.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact is the AI-powered marketing partner for small businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, Constant Contact has helped entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders run smarter marketing. Today, it combines AI-driven content creation, intelligent audience targeting, and plain-English insights in one unified platform across email, social, SMS, and events. By doing the heavy lifting, Constant Contact gives every business owner the capability of a full marketing team — without needing one. Learn more at constantcontact.com.

SOURCE Constant Contact, Inc.