Constellation1 Brings HouseValues to Top Producer, Delivering Exclusive Seller Leads Directly Into the CRM Agents Already Use

Branded Equity Reports, automated follow-up, and real-time selling-intent signals are now fully integrated into Top Producer, giving agents a predictable source of new listing opportunities without leaving their CRM.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the May 2026 launch of the next evolution of HouseValues, Constellation1, a leading provider of real estate technology solutions, today announced HouseValues for Top Producer, bringing its premium exclusive seller lead product into the Top Producer CRM for the first time. The move delivers on the company's plan to expand its enhanced seller lead capabilities across its portfolio. This is a full integration, not a lead feed: HouseValues leads land directly on Top Producer contact records, complete with the embedded Equity Report experience and automated follow-up, so agents can manage the entire seller relationship inside the platform they've used for years.

Top Producer x HouseValues Graphic

For real estate professionals who've built their business on repeat and referral, growth often stalls at the same wall: a sphere of influence that only has so many homes in it. Top Producer agents are relationship-driven, and many have long relied on farming and mailers to find their next listing. HouseValues was designed to close that gap with a committed, exclusive source of new seller opportunities that fits directly into the way these agents work.

At the center of the experience is the HouseValues Equity Report, an interactive, agent-branded financial snapshot homeowners receive at signup and every month after. Homeowners can track their home's value, monitor equity, explore mortgage and refinance scenarios, and ask questions directly to their agent. Every report view, value adjustment, and question flows back to the contact record inside Top Producer as a real-time selling-intent signal, so agents can step in personally at exactly the right moment. Market Snapshot is included with every HouseValues lead, and a Lead Response Plan built specifically for HouseValues coordinates the automated outreach from the moment a lead arrives.

From Our President

"Top Producer customers have run their businesses the same successful way for years, and HouseValues was built to add to that, not disrupt it," said Brant Morwald, President, Constellation Real Estate Group. "Every lead is exclusive, every report is branded to the agent, and every signal comes back into the CRM they already trust. It gives agents a predictable source of new listing opportunities and the intelligence to reach out at exactly the right moment."

Key Capabilities of HouseValues for Top Producer

Exclusive seller leads. Every individual HouseValues lead is delivered to one agent only, never shared, and arrives with validated contact data and complete property details, on a committed lead volume agents can plan around.

Native to Top Producer. Leads, the Equity Report interface, and every touchpoint live inside Top Producer: no new systems, no imports, no spreadsheets.

Follow-up handled from minute one. A Lead Response Plan built for HouseValues runs the automated emails and texts while prompting agents for the personal calls that matter most.

Real-time selling-intent signals. Every homeowner interaction feeds the contact record, helping agents prioritize outreach based on real engagement instead of guesswork.

Track record agents can count on. HouseValues has generated exclusive seller leads for more than 25 years, with more than 500,000 delivered in the past three years alone. Results vary by market, home price, and follow-up consistency; agents who work the signals and stay consistent see stronger outcomes.

HouseValues for Top Producer is available beginning August 26, 2026, for new and existing Top Producer customers in the United States. Learn more at https://www.topproducer.com/housevalues-seller-leads.

About Constellation1

Constellation1 is a trusted long-term partner to the real estate industry and a leading provider of software and integrated technology solutions. Through its portfolio of products, Constellation1 helps real estate professionals, brokerages, and technology partners succeed in an increasingly competitive market. Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc. and part of Constellation Real Estate Group. For more information, visit https://www.constellation1.com/.

About Top Producer

Real estate is a relationship business, and Top Producer has been built around that belief since 1982. Thousands of agents use the platform to manage contacts, automate follow-up, and turn first conversations into repeat and referral business, powered by data from hundreds of MLSs across the United States and Canada. Top Producer is part of Constellation1's portfolio of industry-leading real estate technology brands. For more information, visit https://www.topproducer.com/.

SOURCE Constellation Real Estate Group