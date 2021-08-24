Construction Machinery Market | Evolving Opportunities with AB Volvo and Caterpillar Inc. | Technavio
Aug 24, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction machinery market is expected to grow by $ 31.67 bn during 2021-2025, as per Technavio's latest reports. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%.
Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Construction Machinery Market Analysis Report by Product (Earthmoving machinery, Material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, and Other machinery) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/construction-machinery-market-industry-analysis
The construction machinery market is driven by the increased investment in infrastructure. In addition, the increase in strategic acquisitions and partnerships is anticipated to boost the growth of the construction machinery market. However, factors such as the growing secondhand machine market may impede the market growth.
Major Construction Machinery Companies:
- AB Volvo
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere & Co.
- Doosan Bobcat Inc.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Liebherr-International AG
- Terex Corp.
Construction Machinery Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Earthmoving machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Material handling machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Concrete and road construction machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025
Construction Machinery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
