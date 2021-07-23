Consumer Attorneys Adds Five Attorneys to Staff

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the New York Times, the number of credit reporting complaints doubled last year . Those complaints are fueling one law firm's rapid growth as it helps consumers resolve credit report issues , identity theft cases, and fix background checks errors .

This month, Consumer Attorneys made significant human capital investments by adding five strategic new hires to its legal team. In addition, Daniel Cohen becomes the firm's managing partner.

Joining the firm are:

Blair Casebere , a first-year attorney and Emory University School of Law graduate



, a first-year attorney and School of Law graduate McKenzie Czabaj , a first-year attorney and Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University graduate



, a first-year attorney and of Law at graduate Levi Eidelman , a second-year attorney and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University graduate



, a second-year attorney and of Law at graduate Erica Lerner , a first-year attorney and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University graduate



, a first-year attorney and of Law at graduate Evan Shalat , a first-year attorney and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University graduate

Other notable members of the team include:

Shlomit Buchinsky , a second-year attorney and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University graduate



, a second-year attorney and of Law at graduate Joe Kramer , a ninth-year attorney and Chicago-Kent College of Law at Illinois Institute of Technology graduate



, a ninth-year attorney and Chicago-Kent College of Law at graduate Yosef Steinmetz , a sixth-year attorney and Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University graduate

"It's important for consumers to have a team of attorneys on their side that will advocate on their behalf to get their credit report and background check issues resolved," Cohen said. "Our goal is to give consumers their life back after experiencing identity theft and enjoy the financial and wellness benefits of having fair and accurate credit reporting and background checks."

With their combined experience, the Consumer Attorneys team has helped more than 10,000 consumers recover more than $100 million.

About Consumer Attorneys

Consumer Attorneys is a dedicated attorney team protecting consumer rights nationwide. The law firm helps consumers fight credit reporting agencies, background check companies, and debt collectors. Their services include protection against identity theft, credit reporting errors, and background check errors. Find out more at consumerattorneys.com .

