Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the Lawsuit That Alleges Photronics, Inc. Overstated the Strength and Sustainability of Customer Demand

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should be aware of the September 4, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Photronics Sued?

The complaint alleges that Photronics made materially false or misleading statements regarding demand for its products, anticipated revenue growth, and expected financial performance.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period the Company:

overstated the strength and sustainability of customer demand;

created the impression that it had reliable visibility into future revenue growth and profitability;

minimized the risks associated with post-holiday seasonality and broader macroeconomic conditions;

failed to disclose that its high-end semiconductor photomask business was experiencing significant bottlenecks caused by elevated foundry utilization rates and increasing equipment costs; and

made positive statements about its business and future prospects that were allegedly misleading because they omitted material adverse information.

The complaint alleges that investors purchased Photronics securities at artificially inflated prices because the market lacked this information.

What Happened?

On May 28, 2026, Photronics announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

According to the complaint, the Company disclosed:

revenue and earnings that fell significantly below expectations;

an 11% sequential decline in integrated circuit (IC) revenue;

third-quarter guidance below analyst consensus; and

that the anticipated seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year had not occurred due to delayed customer product launches, elevated semiconductor fabrication ("fab") utilization rates, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Following these disclosures, Photronics' common stock fell from $53.51 per share on May 27, 2026, to $34.02 per share on May 28, 2026—a decline of approximately 36.4% in a single trading day.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Class Action Against PLAB?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026.

If you purchased Photronics stock during this period and experienced investment losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of all members of the proposed class throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to participate in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the litigation proceeds and ultimately results in a settlement or judgment.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 4, 2026.

Listen to our podcast.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Photronics class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Photronics failed to disclose material information regarding weakening demand, production bottlenecks affecting its high-end semiconductor business, and risks to its projected revenue growth and margins.

Why did Photronics stock fall on May 28, 2026?

According to the complaint, the Company's second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report revealed weaker-than-expected financial results, an 11% sequential decline in integrated circuit revenue, reduced guidance for the following quarter, and continued pressure on margins. Following these disclosures, the stock declined approximately 36%.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff to recover money?

No. Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future settlement or judgment if the lawsuit is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay no attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. Fees and expenses are paid by defendants if there is a recovery for shareholders.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Photronics securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Photronics, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP