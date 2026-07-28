Continental Finance Company and Grand Bank for Savings, FSB Announce Affiliate Partnership to Launch the Grand.bank® Plus Mastercard®

New card delivers unlimited 1% cash back and broader access to credit for consumers building their financial future

WILMINGTON, Del. and HATTIESBURG, Miss., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Finance Company (Continental Finance), a leading marketer and servicer of credit cards issued by partner banks for consumers with less than perfect credit, and Grand Bank for Savings, FSB (Grand.bank®), announced today the execution of their affiliate partnership to introduce the Grand.bank® Plus Mastercard®: a new credit card designed to expand access to credit and reward everyday spending. The card will be issued by Grand Bank for Savings, FSB and is expected to launch in early September 2026.

The partnership pairs Grand.bank's mission driven approach to responsible banking with Continental Finance's expertise in credit card marketing, servicing, and technology to offer consumers responsible credit products that reward good habits and support lasting financial progress.

"Access to credit is where financial progress begins. Too many Americans are shut out because of a thin file or a single past setback. The Grand.bank Plus Mastercard is tailor-made for them. It rewards everyday spending and helps underserved consumers build the credit record that opens real doors. Continental Finance brings over two decades of servicing and technology expertise. Grand.bank brings nearly 60 years of responsible underwriting, banking expertise, and a shared commitment to expanding access to credit. Together we can serve the customers the largest institutions overlook. This card is the first of many," said Tamer El-Rayess, Chairman of Grand Bank for Savings, FSB and Continental Finance Company.

The Grand.bank® Plus Mastercard® offers unlimited 1% cash back on every purchase, giving cardholders a simple and rewarding way to earn while managing their everyday expenses.

The launch marks a milestone in the broader collaboration between the two companies. Building on shared fintech integrations and modern technology, Continental Finance and Grand.bank plan to expand access to credit for a new generation of digital-first consumers.

About Grand.bank

Grand.bank is committed to enhancing the financial well-being of more than one million members of underserved and historically underrepresented communities nationwide by 2030. Through innovative financial solutions and a customer-first approach, the bank strives to break cycles of harmful debt, encourage savings, promote homeownership, and help families build generational wealth.

About Continental Finance Company

Founded in 2005, Continental Finance Company has managed more than 5.3 million credit cards and has built its reputation by providing affordable, bank-issued credit products and exceptional customer service to consumers who are excluded by traditional credit card programs. Through responsible innovation and financial education, Continental Finance continues to expand access to credit for individuals often overlooked by traditional financial institutions.

SOURCE Continental Finance Company, LLC