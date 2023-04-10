Continuous Testing Global Market 2023: Sector to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.8%

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Continuous Testing estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $480.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR

The Continuous Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$480.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$887.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Atos SE

CA Technologies

Capgemini SE

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

EPAM Systems, Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

LogiGear Corporation.

Micro Focus International PLC

MindTree Ltd.

NIIT Technologies Ltd.

Parasoft

QualiTest Group

Softcrylic, LLC.

Spirent Communications PLC

Syntel, Inc.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Tricentis GmbH

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Continuous Testing - Facilitating Continuous Delivery

Leading Vendors

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Continuous Testing Defined

The Deployment Pipeline

The Missing Link in Continuous Delivery Process

Continuous Testing and Testing Automation

Requirements for Continuous Testing

Implementation of Continuous Testing - Benefits

Continuous Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Continuous Testing Challenges

Too Much Data to Act on

Difficulty in Controlling Test Automation Data

Accelerated Release Cycles Pose Obstacles

High Cost of Infrastructure

Confusion over Open Source

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w315ao

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets