Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Industry in APAC to 2030 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Challenges

Asia-Pacific's pharmaceutical CDMO market will grow by 8.3% annually with a total addressable market cap of $725.2 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising demand for biological therapies and specialty medicines, rising demand for cost control in drug development, and rising healthcare expenditures.



Highlighted with 44 tables and 53 figures, this 136-page report "Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2020-2030 by Category, Service Type (CMO, CRO), Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country" is based on comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Service Type, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Category

3.1 Market Overview by Category

3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

3.3 Biopharmaceutical Industry



4 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Service Type

4.1 Market Overview by Service Type

4.2 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

4.2.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

4.2.2 Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

4.2.3 Secondary Packaging

4.3 Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO)

4.3.1 CRO for Pre-clinical Development

4.3.2 CRO for Phase I Trials

4.3.3 CRO for Phase II Trials

4.3.4 CRO for Phase III Trials

4.3.5 CRO for Phase IV Trials

4.3.6 Laboratory Services

4.3.7 Consulting Services

4.3.8 Data Management Services



5 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Therapeutic Application

5.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application

5.2 Infectious Diseases

5.3 Oncology

5.4 Metabolic Disorders

5.5 Cardiovascular Disorders

5.6 Central Nervous System

5.7 Pulmonary Disorders

5.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders

5.9 Other Therapeutic Applications



6 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.3 Medical Device Companies

6.4 Academic Institutes



7 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.2 Japan

7.3 China

7.4 Australia

7.5 India

7.6 South Korea

7.7 Rest of APAC Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 Company Profiles of CMO

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

8.3.2 Company Profiles of CRO

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC Co. Ltd

Covance Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

LSK Asia-Pacific Pharma Service Co Ltd

Novotech Pty Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quanticate Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

9 Investing in Asia-Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia-Pacific Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



