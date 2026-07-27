Contracting Expert Brice Bishop Explains Why Roof Ventilation Matters in HelloNation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is roof ventilation such an important part of Michigan roof care? In a HelloNation feature, roofing expert Brice Bishop of Weatherhead and Sons explains that roof ventilation plays a key role in year-round roof protection. While shingles are the most visible part of a roofing system, proper ventilation helps control attic moisture, prevent ice dams, improve energy efficiency, and extend shingle lifespan.

Brice Bishop, Owner Speed Speed

Bishop notes that many homeowners focus on shingles during roof care, but ventilation is just as important. In the winter, poor ventilation allows warm air to escape into the attic. This uneven heat warms sections of the roof, melting snow that later refreezes near the edges. The result is ice dams—heavy ridges of ice that trap water and push it beneath shingles. Proper roof ventilation balances attic temperatures and reduces the risk of these damaging ice formations.

In summer, ventilation supports energy efficiency. Without airflow, hot air builds up in the attic, raising indoor temperatures and forcing the cooling system to run longer. This adds to utility bills and stresses HVAC systems. With proper ventilation, heat can escape, keeping the home cooler and reducing costs. Bishop emphasizes that year-round roof protection depends on good airflow, no matter the season.

Ventilation also helps preserve roof materials. Without steady airflow, shingles can overheat, causing them to age faster and shortening their lifespan. At the same time, attic moisture becomes a problem when condensation builds up inside the roof structure. Moisture damage can lead to mold growth and wood rot, issues that often go unnoticed until they become major repairs. Preventing attic moisture is one of the most important benefits of a well-ventilated roof.

Bishop explains that while shingles, underlayment, and flashing form the outer defense, roof ventilation protects from within. A balanced system not only extends shingle lifespan but also keeps the home more comfortable and efficient. Ventilation may be invisible to most homeowners, but it has a direct effect on energy efficiency, indoor comfort, and long-term durability.

Michigan roof care requires special attention because of extreme seasonal changes. Freezing winters, humid summers, and heavy snowfalls all place stress on a home. Bishop stresses that year-round roof protection starts with checking ventilation as part of regular maintenance. Ignoring airflow can shorten shingle lifespan, increase attic moisture, and drive up energy costs.

Roof ventilation is not just a small detail—it is a core part of the roofing system. A roof that breathes properly lasts longer, protects the structure from hidden damage, and saves money over time. Homeowners who understand its importance can protect their investment and avoid unnecessary repairs.

Bishop's full advice is featured in his HelloNation article, Why Roof Ventilation Matters Year-Round. In this piece, he shares practical steps for homeowners to improve energy efficiency, prevent ice dams, and extend roof protection across all four seasons.

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SOURCE HelloNation