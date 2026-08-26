ContractSafe Expands CLM Platform with Practical AI and Workflow Tools for Mid-Market Teams

"We earned our reputation as the contract repository anyone could learn in an afternoon," said Randy Bishop, CEO and co-founder of ContractSafe. "With this expansion, we're giving small and midsize organizations advanced contract lifecycle management tools without the complexity, cost, or long implementation cycles that often come with enterprise CLM systems."

The expansion includes seven major capabilities:

Ask AI answers plain-language questions like "What's our termination notice period?" with responses sourced directly from the agreement.

AI Contract Review Playbooks apply structured review rules automatically, flagging risks, missing clauses, and non-standard language in minutes instead of hours.

apply structured review rules automatically, flagging risks, missing clauses, and non-standard language in minutes instead of hours. Contract Lifecycle Tracking shows where every contract stands, how long it's been there and where things are getting stuck.

shows where every contract stands, how long it's been there and where things are getting stuck. Flexible Approval Workflows route contracts to the right approvers in the right order, with automatic reminders until sign-off is complete.

route contracts to the right approvers in the right order, with automatic reminders until sign-off is complete. In-App Editing and Microsoft Word Integration let teams redline contracts inside ContractSafe or in Word, with comments and versions kept organized.

let teams redline contracts inside ContractSafe or in Word, with comments and versions kept organized. Expanded AI Field Extraction pulls 29 fields automatically, spanning compliance obligations, payment terms, governing law, and contract value.

Performance enhancements make search and key contract pages up to 75% faster, according to internal benchmarks.

Practical AI, With People in Control

While much of the CLM market races toward fully autonomous AI agents, ContractSafe built its AI on a simple principle: AI suggests, the human decides.

"There's a lot of noise right now about AI agents running contracts on autopilot," said Ken Button, co-founder of ContractSafe. "The teams we serve, like solo general counsel and lean procurement teams, want AI that answers questions instantly, flags risky clauses, surfaces renewals before they become problems, and then lets them make the call. That's the AI we built."

Plans start at $450 per month with unlimited users on every plan, and teams can turn on templates, approvals, and AI review as their contract process matures.

About ContractSafe

ContractSafe is a contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform built for small and midsize organizations. Refreshingly simple and surprisingly affordable, it helps legal, finance, procurement, and operations teams manage the full contract lifecycle, from intake through renewal, with practical AI built in. ContractSafe was founded in 2015 and is backed by Five Elms Capital. Learn more at https://www.contractsafe.com.

SOURCE ContractSafe