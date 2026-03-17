Contrast Media Market worth $12.08 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Contrast Media Market is projected to grow from about USD 7.65 billion in 2025 to USD 12.08 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

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Contrast Media Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 7.65 billion

USD 7.65 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.08 billion

USD 12.08 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 7.9%

Contrast Media Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the iodinated contrast media segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 55% in 2026.

By modality, the CT segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2%.

By indication, the cardiovascular disease segment is expected to dominate the market with 48.0% revenue share in 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the contrast media market.

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The growing number of diagnostic imaging tests worldwide is a major driver of demand for contrast agents. There is a higher need for accurate and timely diagnoses due to the rising rates of mental health disorders, cancers, and heart disease. Additionally, an extra factor contributing to the growth in imaging procedures is the aging population, which is more vulnerable to chronic illnesses. Lastly, ongoing advances in imaging technology and improvements in the safety profiles of contrast agents continue to support the industry's growth.

By type, the iodinated contrast media segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2026-2031.

the contrast media market is segmented into iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media, and barium-based contrast media. The iodinated contrast media segment had the highest CAGR in 2026. Since iodinated contrast media are commonly used in numerous CT, MRI, ultrasound, and mammography procedures in hospitals and diagnostic centers, it is expected to have the highest CAGR. The increasing use of this product is driven by its widespread clinical acceptance, high imaging performance, and compatibility with the latest CT technology. Ongoing product modifications aimed at reducing toxicity and enhancing patient safety are further boosting demand. Additionally, global demand for iodinated contrast agents is growing rapidly, fueled by the expansion of cardiac and vascular imaging.

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By route of administration, the oral route segment accounted for the largest share of the contrast media market by route of administration in 2026.

the contrast media market is segmented into intravascular, oral, rectal, and other routes. The oral route dominates the contrast media market because it is the most common method in gastrointestinal imaging procedures, mainly for examining the stomach, intestines, and other abdominal organs. It is preferred for its non-invasiveness, ease of use, and greater patient-friendliness compared to injectable options. Additionally, oral contrast agents help reduce the risk of side effects associated with intravenous agents. Furthermore, oral contrast agents are an affordable alternative and can be easily used for routine diagnostic scans, which explains their widespread use in healthcare centers.

By end user, the hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers segment accounted for the largest share of the contrast media market, by end user, in 2026.

the contrast media market is divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic imaging centers. In 2026, hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic imaging centers held the largest share of the contrast media market. These end users result from the high volume of diagnostic and interventional imaging procedures they perform daily. These institutions have advanced CT, MRI, and angiography equipment, which are seeing a higher proportion of contrast-mediated scans across various clinical specialties. Increased patient visits to emergency care and chronic disease management also contribute to steady demand from these end users.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific contrast media market is expected to experience the highest growth from 2026 to 2031. One of the main reasons is the rising healthcare expenditure and the ongoing improvement of diagnostic infrastructure in countries like China and India. Market growth is further supported by increased awareness of early disease detection and better access to advanced imaging facilities in semi-urban and rural areas. Additionally, factors such as a large patient population, supportive policies, the growth of the medical tourism industry, and the opening of new private hospitals and diagnostic centers are driving higher demand for contrast and enhanced imaging procedures.

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Top Companies in Contrast Media Market:

The Top Companies in Contrast Media Market include Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), Bayer AG (Germany), Guerbet (US), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), GE HealthCare (US), Unijules Life Sciences Ltd. (India), J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Sanochemia Pharmazeutika GmbH (Germany), Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Jodas Expoim (India), iMax Diagnostic Imaging Limited (Ireland), YZJ Group (China), Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), and Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

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