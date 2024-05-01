Control Gallery Announces "Don't Stop" an Exhibition by FAILE

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROL GALLERY proudly presents EXHIBITION 012: Don't Stop, a captivating new exhibition by Brooklyn-based artistic powerhouse FAILE.

FAILE "Feel The Heat" (2024) FAILE in the studio

Don't Stop invites viewers into the electrifying visual universe of artists Patrick McNeil and Patrick Miller, crafting a world where the city itself becomes an endless muse of imagery, gesture, color, and form. Together, the duo build a vivid narrative celebrating the dynamic essence of a city's surface as an elemental build block, while illustrating the relentless heartbeat that drives their creative output. The show stands as a testament to McNeil and Miller's ability to absorb and transform a barrage of inspirations into a singular, cohesive vision that transcends the pages of sketchbooks, delving deep into the realms of visual histories and digital inundation. It navigates a complex mosaic of fragmented realities and the need to "feed the beast" while reflecting on a society perpetually in motion.

This new body of work brings to the fore a collection that spans paintings, works on paper, and distinctive pieces on wood. With a primary focus on acrylics, spray paint, and fabric on both wood and canvas, the show highlights an intriguing array of mixed media, including printmaking, an essential facet of the collaborative's artistic practice. With meticulous precision, FAILE pieces together their intricate puzzle of artistry, illuminating the ceaseless flow of media and stimuli with a reflective view of the process.

A pivotal evolution of Don't Stop is the integration of canvases within FAILE's signature wood paintings, introducing a variety in scale, content, and form. Lead by inspirations in craft movements and street level surfaces, this blend allows for a degree of abstraction previously unseen in their work, with background elements usually obscured now playing a central role. Inspired by the structured patterns of advertising to the loose gestural lines of graffiti—the show captures spontaneity and precision.

About the show, Patrick Miller shares, "Don't Stop is a nod to the city as muse. Relating to repeated imagery from postering, typography and linear types of assembling one would see on a city wall of adverts or signage on store fronts and bodegas. Contrasted by the loose lines of graffiti and buffing that occurs over time, this mix creates an unexpected delight of abstraction and intention, something very much brought to the forefront of these works. It's an exploration of how the city's endless chaos inspires us to keep moving forward, keep feeding the beast, and to never stop pushing."

The theme of exploration and the creative process itself, eschews a single narrative for a broader inquiry into creation and is a central component of Don't Stop. The artworks navigate contemporary issues from the digital age's impact to environmental concerns, weaving in themes of inspiration amid modern challenges. The collection of works acts as a narrative collage, fusing cultural commentary with nods to FAILE's historical body of work, which itself is influenced by the principles of quilt making, assembling disparate elements into a cohesive and impactful narrative. This technique not only brings separate stories into a unified whole but also illustrates the concept that the collective impact is greater than the sum of its parts—a reflection of their collaborative ethos and the foundational principle behind their puzzle block creations and their synthesis of drawing and collage.

The opening reception for Don't Stop takes place on Friday, May 3, 2024 from 6PM to 9PM PST, with the show on view through June 15, 2024. Exclusive merchandise and printed matter will be available within the gallery gift shop or online at www.control.gallery for the duration of the exhibition.

About CONTROL Gallery

CONTROL Gallery was born of a desire to reclaim space that so many artists have been excluded from. It not only explores the vast primal instincts of mark-making, but also the most experimental and expansive artwork being made in the world today. CONTROL champions artists who have been at the forefront of rule-breaking artistry and anti-establishment practices. It brings together a community of creators that have done things their way, while paving roads for a new generation that drives the very idea of art beyond any real or imagined boundary.

www.control.gallery

Media Contact:

Heidi Johnson

323-204-7246

[email protected]

SOURCE Control Gallery