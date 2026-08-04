Convex Raises $57M Series B Led by Insight Partners to Scale the Reliable Backend for the AI Era

The funding will accelerate product development and hiring in San Francisco as AI-written code puts new pressure on the reliability of the systems running beneath it

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convex, the backend platform designed for reliability at scale, today announced a $57 million Series B led by Insight Partners. The round also included participation from Etna Labs, as well as existing investors including a16z and Spark Capital. The round brings Convex's total funding to $110.5 million and will accelerate the company's core product development, investments in agentic development tooling, and hiring at its San Francisco headquarters.

Software teams are shipping more code than ever, and increasingly it is written by AI agents, but the underlying infrastructure hasn't kept up. When frontier coding agents build on traditional infrastructure, the results often look right and behave wrong. In Convex's own testing, 90% of AI-built apps on a traditional database silently corrupted data in real-world use, whereas apps built on Convex had a zero percent failure rate. Convex's platform makes correctness the default: every operation is reliable by design, every piece of the stack works together out of the box, and developers don't have to wire anything together manually.

"Agents reach for the first thing that works, and on most backends the first thing that works is subtly, silently wrong. You'll find out weeks later, in production," said Jamie Turner, co-founder and CEO of Convex. "We spent our careers at Dropbox learning what it takes to make a promise to hundreds of millions of users and keep it, every time. Convex is that discipline packaged as a product: the correct thing and the easy thing are the same thing. This round is about keeping that promise as our customers grow. The mission from here is simple: make excellent architecture inevitable."

Convex was founded in 2021 by early Dropbox infrastructure engineers, including Turner and CTO James Cowling, who previously built and scaled the storage systems behind hundreds of millions of users. Today, teams at OpenAI, Tripadvisor, Solana, Zapier, and Reducto build on Convex, and the platform powers nearly 2M applications from close to 500k developers, with over 1.2M weekly npm downloads.

"AI coding agents are changing how software gets built, but they can expose the weaknesses of traditional backends," said Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Convex gives developers and agents a powerful foundation where the pieces work together and reliability is built in from the start. That combination is what makes the product so compelling, and why we're excited to partner with the team."

About Convex

Convex is the reactive backend platform that keeps up with you and your agents. Convex comes with a database, functions, workflow, sync, search, file storage and more included; all in TypeScript with zero glue code. ACID transactions, end-to-end type safety, and realtime subscriptions are default. Founded by early Dropbox infrastructure engineers, Convex is SOC 2 Type II certified and HIPAA compliant, and is headquartered in San Francisco. Start building at convex.dev, and follow us on X @convex.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

SOURCE Convex