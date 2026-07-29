Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas to Celebrate Colombian Independence Day and Honor Outstanding Community Leaders

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will host a Colombian Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in the Treasurer's Office. The event will be attended by Consul General Diego Alexander Angulo Martínez of the Consulate of Colombia in Chicago.

The event will recognize the rich history, culture, and lasting contributions of Chicago's vibrant Colombian community. Colombian Independence Day commemorates July 20, 1810, marking the beginning of Colombia's movement toward independence from Spanish rule. In Chicago—home to one of the largest Colombian communities in the United States—the annual celebration highlights the community's rich cultural heritage and its many contributions to the city's civic, business, educational, and cultural life.

"As we celebrate Colombian Independence Day, we also celebrate the individuals whose leadership, service, and dedication make our communities stronger," said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. "Their achievements reflect the values of hard work, resilience, and community that enrich Cook County every day."

Treasurer Pappas will present Certificates of Excellence to distinguished members of the Colombian community whose accomplishments have made a lasting impact across Cook County.

Honorees: Juan C. Alzate, MD, neurosurgeon, Advocate Medical Group; Dr. Ana Vicky Castillo, founder and CEO, Black Ancestors Museum and Afrolatinos Historical Society; Juan Franco, founder, Flight Mate; Cristian Gomez, owner, El Paisa Fritos y Buñuelos; Victoria Infante, community engagement manager, Chicago Public Schools; Sofia Linares, lawyer and public policy professional; Martha Clemencia Arboleda Ortiz, educator and licensed clinical social worker; Felipe Ospina, culinary and sales advisor, Sysco Chicago; Paola Sánchez, community liaison, Colombia Nos Une Program, Consulate General of Colombia in Chicago; Pepe Vargas, executive director and founder, International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago; Henry A. Moya, journalist; Adriana Barreneche, attorney, Lee Barreneche Law LLC; Cecilia A. Mowatt, president, Strategies In Site, Inc.; Delly Salazar, vice president, CUPULA; Nettie Lasko, human rights activist.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas