CopySight Raises $3 Million to Build the Intellectual Property Clearance Layer for Generative AI

Releases CopyScore™ V2 for AI-Generated Video as Demand Grows for Pre-Production Copyright and Likeness Risk Review

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CopySight, an AI IP governance company, today announced a $3 million seed round led by Mucker Capital, with participation from Taisu VC, Flint Capital, and Yellow Rocks!. The company has also launched CopyScore™ V2, extending its copyright and likeness risk-scoring platform from AI-generated images into video. The funding will be used to scale CopySight's proprietary scoring architecture deeper into enterprise video production pipelines, furthering the company's goal of making AI‑generated content commercially safe and trustworthy.

CopySight Co-Founders Artem Petrov, CEO, and Konstantin Orlov, CTO

"We see CopySight as defining the IP layer for generative AI and modern content creation," said David Borcsok, Partner at Mucker Capital. "AI cannot scale without trust. They are addressing the essential capabilities around risk and ownership that will only become more critical as AI evolves."

CopySight is establishing the industry's first infrastructure benchmarks for IP clearance, rights-holder detection, and chain-of-creation documentation as generative AI moves into commercial production. Since January 2026, the platform has processed more than 87,000 copyright and IP risk checks across studio, platform, legal, and enterprise workflows, a 25x increase in usage over that period. CopySight classifies risk across five primary categories: trademarks, characters, brand and iconic designs, celebrity likenesses, and art and styles. Every assessment is recorded in an immutable chain-of-creation log that serves as supporting compliance documentation, including for projects such as Raksha World's successful U.S. Copyright Office registration for AI-supported creative content.

With the launch of CopyScore™ V2, CopySight expands into generative video where unintended IP exposure can appear across thousands of frames. The platform analyzes content frame by frame, comparing characters, faces, logos, and styles against reference libraries and combining those signals with prompts, model versions, and generation settings, flagging potential risk in milliseconds. The system can identify transient risks, such as a logo appearing briefly in the background or a split-second celebrity likeness match. For high-stakes compliance workflows, Deep Thinking Mode applies multi-pass analysis to ambiguous segments, while customizable sensitivity thresholds allow enterprises to align reviews with internal legal standards.

CopySight analyzes intellectual property against the market's largest dedicated IP dataset, using proprietary technology and a patented IP segmentation process to establish a new standard for content validation.

"AI has completely unlocked how we create, but hitting a piece of protected IP is just a factual reality of the process right now," said Artem Petrov, co-founder and CEO of CopySight. "We built CopySight to clear the path for it. Foundational models, Hollywood studios, individual creators, everyone downstream needs the exact same thing: objective proof that what they just made is safe to ship. We want AI to scale, reach its potential, and we are here to help protect everyone on that mission."

Founded by technical and creative teams from Snap, Apple, and Meta, CopySight is working with major Hollywood studios on IP hygiene, review, and validation workflows that support production teams and strengthen content risk management. Customers, partners, and platform users include AGBO, ArentFox Schiff, and OpenArt. Advisors are Doug Shapiro (former Chief Strategy Officer at Turner and WarnerMedia), Tomasz Kornuta (Senior Research Manager at Nvidia), and Greg Coleman (Global Head of Marketing and Franchise at Amazon).

About CopySight

CopySight is an AI IP governance platform that helps studios, gaming companies, platforms, and enterprises evaluate and manage copyright risk in AI-generated content. Its CopyScore™ system assesses assets for infringement exposure and copyrightability, enabling teams to verify, attribute, and clear content before distribution. CopySight works with global brands, studios, and leading AI platforms to support emerging standards for content ownership, authenticity, and trust. Learn more at copysight.ai

Media Contact:

Laura Anderson McGrath for CopySight

[email protected]

SOURCE CopySight AI Inc