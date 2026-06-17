Coral LLC and High Performance Providers Reach Settlement, Concluding Three-Year Litigation

All claims and counterclaims resolved; no money changed hands

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral LLC ("Coral") today announced that it has reached a settlement resolving the litigation between Coral and Gregory E. Smith and Recruitment Specialists, Inc., doing business as High Performance Providers ("HPP"), and Doug Geinzer, which had been pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma (Case No. CIV-23-891). The parties have agreed to the following joint statement regarding the resolution:

"Coral LLC and High Performance Providers announce that they have reached a settlement agreement after three years of litigation. The settlement agreement, in which no money changed hands, terminates both the litigation and the agreement between the parties. A feature of this settlement agreement are strong non-disclosure and non-disparagement provisions with substantial penalties for breach."

As part of the resolution, the parties have moved to dismiss their respective claims and counterclaims with prejudice. In keeping with the settlement, the joint statement above is the parties' agreed and complete statement regarding the matter.

Gregory E. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Coral, said: "We are pleased to put this matter fully behind us. With the litigation resolved, our focus is entirely on our customers and the continued rapid growth of the Coral platform. Coral will have many major announcements in the coming months."

About Coral LLC

Coral LLC operates The Coral Platform, a direct contract network connecting employers, health plans, providers, and facilities for bundled and transparently priced medical services. Through its marketplace, Coral offers access to millions of transparent-priced medical services across all 50 states, including 5,000+ imaging centers, 80+ hospitals, 3,400 surgical facilities, more than 35,000 centers of excellence surgeons, and 31 Centers of Excellence, serving more than 2.3 million lives. All common service categories are available as bundles or single case agreements. The platform enables payers and providers to establish and scale direct-contract and bundled-price programs through a single contract. Coral is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. For more information, visit www.thecoralplatform.com.

SOURCE Coral